West High School expands annual soul food luncheon into Black History Spirit Week

Black History Month at West High School is traditionally celebrated with a soul food luncheon, but this year the organizers started a new tradition.

Alicia Grant, multicultural student/services coordinator at West, said she thought about a fundraiser at the school that is part of a larger spirit week, and wanted something like that. So Black History Spirit Week was created to give students and staff a chance to dress up to signify certain themes on the various days.

“We understand that this has never been done before and that is why it is much needed,” Grant said.

“The luncheon is great. It is the biggest fundraiser that (the Black Student Union) has, and there are certain things that are done in the month of February to celebrate Black history, but it is definitely not enough ... That is why were are going to continue to do spirit week.”

Grant said West has more white students than students of color and that’s why Black History Month activities are even more important to foster an anti-racist community. It shouldn’t just be people of color organizing ways to recognize and learn about Black history and “Black excellence,” she said.

“It needs to be in the minds of everybody — how are we going to do this and how is this going to look (and) not just in the minds of Black and brown people?” she said.

This year the week was put together quickly as a last-minute idea, so next year there will be a chance to plan, Grant said.

The last full week of February started with students and staff dressing in apparel and colors of their favorite historically black colleges and universities. Tuesday recognized “Black Excellence” by encouraging the wearing of professional attire.

Wednesday was called “Afrocentric Day” when students dressed in colors associated with Black History Month — yellow, red, green and black — depending on their grade level. Thursday was tagged as the day to wear “58 shades of brown” to represent the 58 years since the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Friday was not a dress-up day, but students could express their appreciation for their favorite Black activists by making videos about them.

The soul food luncheon did not take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other activities the organization typically does also did not happen.

“We wanted to start bringing back some of the traditions that we normally do,” Grant said.

The luncheon was sold out at 175 meals, and the Black Student Union made $1,920. The proceeds fund things such as graduation stoles, trips to Chicago and buses to colleges and universities.

Senior Tamea Johnson, an online student who serves as student liaison for the Black Student Union, was impressed by the number of people who came to the luncheon.

“A lot of things aren’t as popular as they were before the pandemic, so I was kind of shocked,” she said.

Although the luncheon made it back, it was trimmed down. In the past, staff members, students and community members would make food like greens, mac and cheese, black-eyed peas and red beans and rice, which would be served potluck style. This year, barbecued chicken, blackened green beans and macaroni and cheese, which was packaged in individual meals, was provided by Little John’s Kitchens at a discounted price. The luncheon wasn’t open to the community.

Typically the luncheon would include performances by different student groups such as spoken word, singing and rapping. This year, the luncheon featured recorded music from a play list provided by the students. Balloons and tablecloths helped make it festive.

Freshman Solomon Edari-Ayala was drawn to the soul food luncheon for a number of reasons.

“One, the food. It’s good food. Better than school lunch,” he said. “It’s a space to just hang out ... It’s fun to have music in school for once. And it supports BSU.”

Senior Shaheer Afghan just came to listen to the music because the luncheon was sold out.

“We’re just taking in the poetry,” he said, adding rap is “a way for artists to express their feelings with a beat.”

Senior Jada Smith, president of the Black Student Union, said she appreciated the sense of community and the feeling of representation she felt by the Black History Month recognition at West.

“The food is more reflective of what the African American diaspora is eating … It is something that people want to participate in that look likes me and it feels nice and rewarding,” she said.

Typical spirit weeks are geared more to white students at West and things that they enjoy or can relate to more than the Black population, she said.

“I hope it is something that we can build on and continue,” Smith said.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.