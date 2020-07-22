× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the Madison Metropolitan School District announced its decision to start the 2020-21 school year all-virtual, its parent survey on that topic wasn’t even halfway through its open window.

Interim superintendent Jane Belmore said on July 17 that the early results showed a mix of parents concerned with safety, wanting to return to in-person but wondering if it would be safe to do so. Instead of parent preferences, public health guided district officials in making the decision, the same one made by a growing number of districts around the country.

“We need to have this decision made so that we can plan for the first quarter of school and get in there and be as strong as we can with our kids for instruction,” Belmore said.

In the days that followed, parents began to reckon with what another two months — at least — of virtual schooling would mean for their children and themselves. District officials said they would follow public health guidance on metrics to determine whether it is safe to return quarterly this year, but virtual learning is the ongoing reality through October.

The district moved to virtual learning as the coronavirus pandemic shut buildings from mid-March through the end of the school year. Students and families had mixed results with the sudden shift to virtual, but are hopeful that the extra preparation time ahead of this fall can make it a better experience.

“I know that spring was put together in a rush, so you kind of have to have a forgiving heart,” said Shameka Harper, a parent of three MMSD students and a 1-year-old. “Most of the teachers were like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry, we miss you.’ They wanted to check in a lot and talk with the kids.”

Harper and other parents who spoke with the Cap Times in the days following the decision said they hoped for more direct interaction with teachers and that the schedule or plans for their students could be communicated a week or two at a time.

Sukai Yarbo, a single mother of an incoming fourth-grader, said she already worked from home but scheduling her meetings in the spring became a challenge.

“Instead of scheduling my work around him, I have to schedule him around my work,” Yarbo said. “I can only deal with my clients at a certain time of day and then sometimes I would just wait until I’m done with whatever I have to do for the day, then we’ll get to schoolwork.”

During a press conference following the virtual plan announcement, Belmore said MMSD is “working really hard” on how to make the experience better this fall. Assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad said they would provide professional development focused on “multiple areas,” and hoped staff would be able to have more live instruction or availability along with projects or assignments for students on their own time.

“We learned a lot from the surveys from parents, teachers and staff about how to make virtual learning more robust when we go back in the fall,” Kvistad said. “So we’re designing clearer roles and responsibilities, we’re looking at how to manage and organize adults in the building to provide rigorous support, we are talking about how to pay attention to the social-emotional wellness of children ... and we are also planning on how we can support teacher teams as they work together and deliver synchronous and asynchronous learning to students during the course of the week.”

Kerry Zaleski and Abdul Thoronka moved their incoming sixth-grader to the Wisconsin Virtual Academy for the year because “the infrastructure and everything is already there,” but their incoming sophomore daughter will remain at East High School. Thoronka was briefly laid off from his job in the spring, as well, so he was able to help his then-fifth-grader through learning, while their daughter was able to remain mostly independent.

Thoronka said creating a daily schedule for his son was key, complete with breaks from staring at the screen. Zaleski said she hopes teachers will “be supported enough” to make the best of it this fall.

“I hope and I wish that the teachers will have some flexibility and ability to use their own creative ideas,” Zaleski said. “I think that’s where the district really needs to be providing support.”

Keeping students safe

Most parents interviewed agreed the district made the right decision, or at least an understandable one, given the rising cases and the ongoing concern over the coronavirus.

Harper said she didn’t plan to send her children to school even if it was an option.

“I’m happy because I can keep my children safe,” she said. “I of course would rather them be in school because they miss their friends and they need that social interaction. But as far as the safety goes, you kind of just have to suck it up.”

Teachers need the same opportunity for safety, she said.

“We’re parents, we’ve got to figure it out,” she said. “These teachers have families too. They deserve for their families to be safe, they deserve to be safe. None of us signed up for this to be happening right now.”

Kevin Myers, who has an incoming kindergartner, wrote in an email that “there were no good options.”

“Hopefully this will keep everyone safer and healthier,” he wrote. “I am also really brokenhearted for my son who will not get to experience a typical kindergarten. But safety is the most important thing right now, so hopefully every(one) can wear a mask and we can get this thing under control to open the schools as soon as it’s safe.”

Yarbo’s son briefly attended an outdoor summer camp, but she pulled him out last week as the numbers continued to spike, now surpassing 3,500 total confirmed cases in Dane County since early March. That was despite the summer camp being broken down into groups of 10 and outdoors.

“If they have to do the whole school like that, they’d need a whole new building,” Yarbo said. “It wouldn’t make sense for them to go to school.”

Balancing work

Thoronka recently started his job again, but Zaleski worked from their family’s small home throughout the spring with frequent Zoom calls.

At first, there were plenty of interruptions, but as time went on they were able to minimize those and find a balance.

“We really had to be strict about me making sure people knew when my meetings were scheduled … that took some getting used to,” Zaleski said. “But it did for all of us, my whole work team, we’ve all seen each other’s kids.”

One parent of an incoming seventh-grader, who asked not to be named because of her job, was told to begin working from home the same day schools closed in the spring. While she’s still working from home for now, she’s worried her employer might require her to come back, complicating the options for her daughter during the day.

“I’m not comfortable with her staying home, so I don’t know what I’m going to do (if I’m back at work),” she said. “We don’t have family here in Madison, so it’s not like she can go to a family member’s house. It’s kind of hard to think about.”

Myers, meanwhile, wrote that “it’ll be tough for sure” for his wife and him to work full-time while “also providing full-time childcare and teaching for my soon-to-be kindergartner.”

Harper runs an in-home daycare, while her husband works outside the home. She’s in the process of figuring out whether her family can afford to lose the income if she closes the daycare to focus on helping her three students through their virtual learning.

She said her children had different experiences with virtual learning this spring, but she’s hoping with more time to prepare, it’ll be better this fall.

“For me, if I could just have something … just a little more planned out long-term, so that way it’s not like every day you get up and it’s something new,” she said. “That’s what makes it really, really hard.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.