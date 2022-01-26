WERC: Madison School District committed 'prohibited practice'

The Madison School District committed a “prohibited practice” when it twice surveyed staff regarding wages prior to pay negotiations last year, effectively undermining the local teachers union, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission has ruled.

The commission’s hearing examiner determined the district’s behavior bypassed and undermined the labor organization selected by the employees — Madison Teachers Inc. — to collectively bargain over pay, and said that it is the labor organization’s role to seek employee input on pay, not the employer’s.

The commission has ordered the district to notify employees, district administrators and the Madison School Board of its decision. The commission has also required that the district affirm the law won’t be violated and that MTI won’t be undermined again, according to a release from Pines Bach, the law firm representing the union.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds declined to comment on the decision.

MTI filed a complaint with the commission on May 6, which said the district committed a prohibited practice by circulating a survey among employees — including those represented by the union — regarding pay for the coming school year.

The district twice sent a budget-related survey to full-time staff, including those represented by the union, prior to meeting with MTI to collectively bargain over base wages, according to the ruling.

The district argued that because it did not actually engage in bargaining with individuals represented by MTI, it should not be held to have violated its duty to bargain with the union, nor did the district intend to violate its duty to bargain. The district also argued that it did not violate its duty to bargain because, it said, it did not use the survey responses when forming its bargaining position, that the survey sought input for the district’s budget and did not specifically use the phrase “base wage."

The commission rejected the district’s arguments.

Pines Bach called the district’s actions “disturbing” in a statement, and said this has become a pattern of behavior.

“It is unfortunate that the public school district in Madison, Wisconsin, has engaged in a pattern of bypassing and undermining employee unions," Pines Bach attorney Tamara Packard said in a statement. "Wisconsin’s public sector labor unions and their members have suffered greatly under decade-old union busting laws. Our local institutions and elected officials should not attempt to further silence the collective voice of its employees.”

The district settled a similar prohibited practice dispute in January 2021 — after it sent out surveys regarding salary to all staff, including MTI members — in part on a commitment to bargain with MTI in good faith in the future.

The first complaint, filed in June 2020, involved a survey sent by the district to teachers regarding potential budget cuts for the 2020-21 school year. The survey asked teachers if they would prefer a wage freeze or layoffs to stave off a potential $5 million to $9 million budget gap in the 2020-21 school year.

The union said the district used the survey in an effort to bypass MTI as the bargaining representative and threatened to eliminate 92 full-time educator positions and change staffing plans for the fall unless the union agreed to no increase in base wages for this school year.

The second complaint, filed in December 2020, involved an email sent by the district to employees that falsely asserted the School Board and MTI ratified an agreement to increase base wages for staff by 0.5%.

“The violation of the duty to bargain with the union has now been brought to the attention of the highest authorities at the district — the school board president and the superintendent,” Packard said in an email. “We expect that these leaders will see that the law is followed going forward.”

