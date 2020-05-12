‘Welcome to my kitchen’: MSCR offers ‘Afterschool at Home’ for students

Adams said she’s had most of her interactions with students over video during the school day through Schools of Hope, and it’s been “a breath of fresh air” to know her students and their families are OK.

Still, she can see that it’s hard for many students to not have interaction with their peers and is glad to be one more familiar face for them to see, even as she’s “ready to go back to normal.”

“It’s just different, we’re seeing them on computer and not face-to-face,” she said. “A lot of them are looking sad and not knowing what to do and who to turn to. I’m just there letting them know I’m still here.”

