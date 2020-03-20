‘We thought it would be nice to help out’: Group of eighth-graders starts grocery delivery service while off school

A group of Madison Metropolitan School District students are doing the shopping for those who can’t amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Go-Go Groceries,” made up of three O’Keeffe Middle School eight-graders, began Sunday offering to shop at stores on the city’s east side like Walgreens, Woodman’s, Jenifer Street Market and Willy Street Co-op. While they can’t pick up prescriptions, they are able to bring food and other essentials to people who are at greater risk of experiencing serious problems from COVID-19.

“We were thinking of our grandparents and how they have trouble going into the stores sometimes,” Nyree Pipson said. “Now it’s even more dangerous. We thought there were probably people in our community having the same problems.

“We thought it would be nice to help out.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, older adults and those with serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes are at a greater risk of “getting very sick from this illness.”