‘We thought it would be nice to help out’: Group of eighth-graders starts grocery delivery service while off school

A group of Madison Metropolitan School District students are doing the shopping for those who can’t amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Go-Go Groceries,” made up of three O’Keeffe Middle School eight-graders, began Sunday offering to shop at stores on the city’s east side like Walgreens, Woodman’s, Jenifer Street Market and Willy Street Co-op. While they can’t pick up prescriptions, they are able to bring food and other essentials to people who are at greater risk of experiencing serious problems from COVID-19.
“We were thinking of our grandparents and how they have trouble going into the stores sometimes,” Nyree Pipson said. “Now it’s even more dangerous. We thought there were probably people in our community having the same problems.
“We thought it would be nice to help out.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, older adults and those with serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes are at a greater risk of “getting very sick from this illness.”
Some grocery stores in the area are offering “vulnerable population hours,” like Hy-Vee from 7-8 a.m. each day and Willy Street Co-op from 10-11 a.m. each day. Those who are 60 and older or have an underlying health condition that puts them at risk can shop during these hours.
Schools are closed “until further notice” under an order this week from Gov. Tony Evers, and the group says it will continue as long as they can, possibly even once school has returned, though they would have to limit service in that case.
Those interested in getting a delivery can reach the group by email at gogogroceries19@gmail.com, by phone at 608-515-2501 or on Instagram by sending a direct message to @gogogroceries19.
The group said they are careful to sanitize the carts they use for food, and avoid touching fruit and other items with their bare hands when possible. They also regularly wash their hands.
There’s no fee for the service, “but we do accept tips,” Lilian Reiner said.
For reasonably sized orders, the group bikes to the store and to their delivery spot, but their parents are on hand to drive them for larger orders.
“Our parents are willing to help and they’re pretty proud of us, which is good,” Eudora Tvedt said.
Those receiving deliveries are able to request the group leaves the groceries on a doorstep and picks up the cash or check elsewhere if they want to avoid direct contact.
Nyree said it feels good to see “how happy people are when they do get the food,” and the group said they’re proud to show that the younger generation is thinking about the difference they can make in the community.
“It feels really good,” Nyree said. “I think we’ve all seen what’s happening in the world right now and we’ve all wanted to help and now we are actually making a difference and we are helping.”
