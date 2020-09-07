'We have an important first day coming up': MMSD set to begin year with virtual learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first day of school this week will look different from every other in the history of the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Smiles over Zoom and welcoming words will replace the usual hugs and high-fives that accompany a new year as the district begins virtual learning for at least the first quarter amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have an important year, and we have a very important first day coming up,” assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad said at the Aug. 31 School Board meeting.

On the surface, it’s a continuation of the spring — most students will be at home learning on their district-issued Chromebooks. But that “crisis mode” learning, as administrators have referred to it repeatedly, was different in many ways than what students and families can expect this fall.

For one, the district had time to plan.