Waunakee School District offers masks, milk along with meals

The district normally does not have a breakfast program and does not participate in any federally funded programs for its lunch program so it does not get the accompanying financial support. But it follows the same income guidelines to determine who qualifies for free and reduced-cost meals, which is normally 350 students, or 8 percent of the district enrollment.

For the distribution program set up because schools are closed due to the pandemic, the district offers the meals to any family in need. While the district set up the program for school-age children, it doesn’t ask families the ages of their children. The district serves on average about 250 children each day.

The money to support the program comes from food service reserve funds and donations.

District social workers take turns going to the site on Wednesdays.

Kurt Eley, director of student services for the district, said staff members stand 6 to 10 feet away when talking to families about how things are going, whether they have any concerns and if they need any assistance or want a phone call. Also, a piece of paper with a social worker’s name and contact info is being stapled on the bags or put inside them.

Farm background