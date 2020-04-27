Waunakee School District offers masks, milk along with meals

Families picking up meals for their children at a curbside distribution site in Waunakee last week got some extras.
That’s because local businesses have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to fill some other needs. So in addition to getting bagged breakfasts and lunches, the families received face masks if they needed them and a gallon of milk on Friday.
Waunakee School District social workers also showed up to check in with families as needed.
“There was a huge, resounding positive vibe,” Connie Vacho, food service director, said about the plans when the district started sharing them on social media.
Vacho said people were enthused about how the community was coming together. As she was putting the gallons of milk into vehicles last Friday, Vacho said, there were lots of smiles. People are “beyond grateful” just for the meal service and the other things are appreciated bonuses, she said.
The Waunakee School District distributes two breakfasts and two lunches for each child on Monday and Wednesday and one breakfast and lunch on Fridays outside the main entrance to Waunakee High School. Families pick up the meals from either 7:30 to 9 a.m. or from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The district also delivers to about 20 district families who live in the Waunakee, Dane and Springfield Corners areas because they cannot get to the distribution site.
The district normally does not have a breakfast program and does not participate in any federally funded programs for its lunch program so it does not get the accompanying financial support. But it follows the same income guidelines to determine who qualifies for free and reduced-cost meals, which is normally 350 students, or 8 percent of the district enrollment.
For the distribution program set up because schools are closed due to the pandemic, the district offers the meals to any family in need. While the district set up the program for school-age children, it doesn’t ask families the ages of their children. The district serves on average about 250 children each day.
The money to support the program comes from food service reserve funds and donations.
District social workers take turns going to the site on Wednesdays.
Kurt Eley, director of student services for the district, said staff members stand 6 to 10 feet away when talking to families about how things are going, whether they have any concerns and if they need any assistance or want a phone call. Also, a piece of paper with a social worker’s name and contact info is being stapled on the bags or put inside them.
Farm background
Kyle Ballweg, who owns three businesses, said his decision to donate the milk came from his background growing up on family dairy farm in Springfield Corners and having two young children who will attend Waunakee schools in the future. He also saw what was going on in the dairy industry as farmers dump surplus milk at the same time that families need food.
Ballweg, who owns Clear Vision Window Cleaning and Facility Pros in the Madison area and Badgerland Pressure Cleaning in the Oconomowoc/Delafield area, asked for donations and said his companies would would match the amount and purchase the milk from Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus.
“It was kind of twofold for me,” Ballweg said. “It was a way to support the Wisconsin farmers and donate back to the local community using the same tool.”
Even though Minuteman Press in Waunakee has taken at least an 80 percent hit in business, the company realized it had something to offer. Chrispin Kenney, who is vice president of the company owned by his wife, Lynn, said the company realized that since it already creates apparel, it could make masks.
“Everybody was worried and we were worried about families,” Kenney said.
Quick studies
Employees learned how to make the washable masks quickly with material on hand. Elastic was in short supply but rubber bands were available locally and substituted.
Kenney estimates the company has given out some 5,000 masks at the meal distribution site and to workers at businesses including grocery stores and companies doing construction and lawn and garden work. He said his family is in a better position because his wife is an essential worker as a rural letter carrier so she has employment.
“My wife was like why don’t we just give them away ... Let’s give them to the community,” Kenney said.
