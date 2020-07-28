Waunakee, Monona Grove to start school year online; Verona using hybrid for youngest students

The education landscape in Dane County became clearer after Monday night when the Monona Grove, Verona and Waunakee school districts settled on plans for the fall.
Students in Monona Grove and Waunakee will begin the school year completely online. Most Verona students will learn online, too, but parents of the district's youngest students — pre-K through second grade — can choose to send their children to school part-time.
The decisions continue a trend of Dane County's largest school systems seeking safety in online education for the resumption of school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madison, Sun Prairie and Middleton-Cross Plans — the county's first, second and third biggest districts, respectively — have all committed to online starts to the 2020-21 school year.
Districts are opting for an online beginning over fully in-person school or a hybrid of online and face-to-face instruction as coronavirus infections increased over the summer.
Dane County saw significant jumps in daily positive COVID-19 cases beginning in mid-June.
The county's seven-day average of positive cases has been declining since the start of this month, but it still remains above the number of cases being identified in the spring, according to data from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Waunakee
The Waunakee School Board passed a plan for a completely online first quarter on a 4-3 vote Monday, referring to it as an "enhanced remote learning" model.
After the first quarter, Waunakee students will move to a hybrid model of learning, unless an order from Public Health Madison and Dane County prevents schools from reopening.
Waunakee's 4-year-old kindergarten students, though, will start their education in-person at the district's nine preschool sites, and parents can choose to keep their children learning from home when the 4,375-student district moves into a hybrid model.
"We know that there are many details yet to be worked out for all the selected instructional models," a post said on the Waunakee School District's Facebook page. "We continue to be grateful for the support and understanding of our community."
Monona Grove
The Monona Grove School Board voted unanimously Monday to support an online start.
The district's 3,515 students will be online for at least the first quarter. Each quarter it will be reevaluated whether it's safe to open school buildings.
"When fall planning began in earnest in June, there were still many unknowns. While we know more now than we did seven or eight weeks ago, many questions and uncertainties remain," Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson said in an email to families. "This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is the right decision."
Billed as "Virtual Learning 2.0," the Monona Grove School District said instruction of the fall will be enhanced from the "emergency virtual learning" of the spring.
The district plans to increase the number of live, online class sessions, set attendance and participation expectations for students, and focus on the social-emotional learning, mental health and relationship-building aspects of students' education.
Verona
The Verona School Board voted Monday to keep most of its students learning online.
Students in grade three to 12 will begin online, but parents can choose to have them return when schools reopen "based on public health data" or keep learning online for at least the first semester, regardless of when in-person instruction resumes.
For kindergarten to second grade students, parents have the choice of starting the year with half-day, in-person classes that would run four consecutive days or have their children learn completely online.
"Nobody wants our children back in school more than we do," Superintendent Dean Gorrell said in a statement. "The Board's action allows us to bring our youngest learners and their teachers back in a safe, controlled manner."
The 4-year-old kindergarten students will be in-person or online, depending on the family's decision.
