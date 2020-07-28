Waunakee, Monona Grove to start school year online; Verona using hybrid for youngest students

Waunakee

The Waunakee School Board passed a plan for a completely online first quarter on a 4-3 vote Monday, referring to it as an "enhanced remote learning" model.

After the first quarter, Waunakee students will move to a hybrid model of learning, unless an order from Public Health Madison and Dane County prevents schools from reopening.

Waunakee's 4-year-old kindergarten students, though, will start their education in-person at the district's nine preschool sites, and parents can choose to keep their children learning from home when the 4,375-student district moves into a hybrid model.

"We know that there are many details yet to be worked out for all the selected instructional models," a post said on the Waunakee School District's Facebook page. "We continue to be grateful for the support and understanding of our community."

Monona Grove

The Monona Grove School Board voted unanimously Monday to support an online start.

The district's 3,515 students will be online for at least the first quarter. Each quarter it will be reevaluated whether it's safe to open school buildings.