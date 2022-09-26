Water main break has Prairie View Elementary School in Oregon closed Monday

A water main break has Prairie View Elementary School in Oregon closed on Monday, the Oregon School District said.
The water main break has flooded the building, the district said in a post on its Facebook page.
The district said it would provide information about school Tuesday later on Monday.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms
This story takes a look at the experience of area educators amid the nationwide push to "ban" critical race theory - a theoretical framework s…
This story was an absolute doozy. I started writing it after the Madison School District accidentally released a long-sought report to the Ist…
This story was written following a second discovery of hidden cameras connected to the district. This time, evidence was found that surveillan…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…
