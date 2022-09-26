 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water main break has Prairie View Elementary School in Oregon closed Monday

A water main break has Prairie View Elementary School in Oregon closed on Monday, the Oregon School District said.

The water main break has flooded the building, the district said in a post on its Facebook page.

The district said it would provide information about school Tuesday later on Monday.

