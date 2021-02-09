Watch now: No date set for Madison school reopening, but new details reveal what it will look like

Madison School District families still don't know when in-person learning will resume, but new details reveal how elementary classrooms and procedures will look, with students spread out and facing one direction and teachers offering in-person and online instruction simultaneously.
The district is also considering a six-week "summer semester" for students who have fallen behind due to challenges with the district's online-only learning model this year.
The district's reopening plans were laid out in an email Lowell Elementary School Principal Ellen Franzone sent to Lowell families Monday afternoon. The plan is not specific to Lowell Elementary but will be implemented districtwide once students return to in-person learning.
The decision to reopen schools has not yet been made by the district.
“This is part of our ongoing districtwide preparation and planning for eventually reopening schools. This effort has been underway for many weeks now, so when metrics do support reopening we are ready to do so,” Tim LeMonds, district spokesman, said. “A part of this preparation is our schools providing information … to ensure families have the information they need to make the best and most informed decisions possible for when we do return.”
As it stands, the district will implement a staggered reopening, once a date is determined, with kindergarten returning to school buildings first, followed by grades 1 and 2 two weeks later, and 4K students two weeks after that. Plans for higher grades have not yet been determined.
Families will have the option to maintain online-only learning if they prefer, or return their students to in-person learning for a 4-day week schedule. Students in 4K will have two full days of in-person learning instead of four half days. Current plans indicate that Monday will be asynchronous, or online, and school hours will run from 7:50 a.m. to 2:47 p.m.
Students will be assigned to a classroom cohort and will most likely keep their current teacher though, depending on in-person staffing, that could change. Classroom cohorts will stay together throughout the day, including during lunch and recess, and adults moving between cohorts will be limited.
Teachers will instruct both in-person and online students at the same time, and staff will be provided with webcams and microphones. The teaching model could change, depending on the number of families who opt to keep their students online and the number of those that return to in-person learning.
Students will sit 6 feet apart and all face the front of the room to mitigate potential spread of the virus. Masks will be required for students and staff at all times. Markers will be placed in classrooms to help remind students of the distance requirement.
Lunch will be served in the classroom and students will only be allowed to remove masks during lunchtime. Students will have access to water bottles, either provided by the school or brought from home.
The school day schedule will look similar to the current model, but lunch and recess times may change and bathroom and movement breaks will be built in to the schedule. Music, art and physical education will be delivered through a distance model for both online and in-person students, with in-person students watching lessons on a television.
In addition to mask requirements, hand washing and hand sanitizing will be required and high-touch areas will be disinfected throughout the day. Students will be required to maintain six feet apart.
Arrival and dismissal procedure may change but the district has not yet finalized a plan. The only adults allowed in the building will be teachers and staff.
According to the plan shared by Franzone, the district will send a survey out to families to gain their perspective regarding reopening.
Exploring a summer semester
The Madison School Board explored options for transforming "summer school" into "summer semester," during a meeting Monday night, for the number of students who may have fallen behind due to lack of in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We recognize due to disruption in learning when school closed in March of 2020 and then the ongoing virtual learning challenges that most of our students and families missed instruction, which really highlighted the need for us to think about this in a different way,” said Nicole Schaefer, director of summer learning within the school district.
In the district's current plan, the summer semester will begin on June 21 for all grades and run through July 30. Elementary and middle school students will attend class in-person from 8 a.m. to noon with a curriculum that will focus on the science of reading, math and social and emotional support. High school students will be offered online learning four days a week with a focus on credit recovery and social and emotional support.
The district is also exploring an increase in the summer pay rate for certified teachers.
“Teachers are really tired, they’re exhausted and we’re saying ‘C’mon! Let’s teach summer school and continue this work for another intense six weeks, which our kids need.’ And so we also need to then support the teachers,” Schaefer said.
The current enrollment goal for the summer semester is 25% of the current enrollment for grades K-8. Candidates for summer semester include students who were delayed or unable to access online learning, had an attendance rate of 80% or less and are currently in an intervention plan for those entering into grades K-9 in the 2021-22 school year. Added criteria for students entering grades 6-9 in the 2021-22 school year include those receiving a grade of N/A in math or reading and a 1.67 GPA in core content areas.
The district is currently working with schools on student recommendations for summer semester. Information about the program will be shared with families in the next few weeks.
SHOULD SCHOOLS REOPEN? OUR READERS SOUND OFF
Should schools reopen? Our readers sound off
Readers have strong opinions about last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," which encouraged local school districts to develop and share plans for reopening schools for second semester. Here are some of the letters to the editor the State Journal has received in response in recent days.
I found last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," disingenuous and dangerous.
Schools should have opened in September.
The State Journal editorial board are a bunch of ghouls.
I take issue with last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," on children returning to schools.
Schools need to remain virtual. It does not add up that in-person school is OK.
Instead of making teachers the scapegoats of all the world's ills once again, maybe we should simply be honest: The federal government's egreg…
I am appalled at the State Journal editorial board’s twisting of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statements on ABC’s “This Week” and its call to open Madi…
I am grandmother to a third-grade student who is in the Sun Prairie School District.
We should wait until fall of 2021 to resume school.
Teachers want to be back in school, but we know teachers are not protected like they need to be. "Good enough" is not acceptable. Teachers have died.
I am in total agreement with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s message and the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial in last Sunday's newspaper, "Fauci sends …
A year of education is being lost at a great cost to the generation losing it.
I strongly believe parents should have the option to be homeschooled, no matter what the conditions for their kids.
I read with great disappointment last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," suggesting schools in Dane County …
Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," took Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments out of context.
I read with consternation last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools."
I find it pretty remarkable that the editorial board was able to gloss over the facts and act as a puppet, echoing statements made by the Legi…
Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," took Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments wildly out of context.