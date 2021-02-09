Watch now: No date set for Madison school reopening, but new details reveal what it will look like

Families will have the option to maintain online-only learning if they prefer, or return their students to in-person learning for a 4-day week schedule. Students in 4K will have two full days of in-person learning instead of four half days. Current plans indicate that Monday will be asynchronous, or online, and school hours will run from 7:50 a.m. to 2:47 p.m.

Students will be assigned to a classroom cohort and will most likely keep their current teacher though, depending on in-person staffing, that could change. Classroom cohorts will stay together throughout the day, including during lunch and recess, and adults moving between cohorts will be limited.

Teachers will instruct both in-person and online students at the same time, and staff will be provided with webcams and microphones. The teaching model could change, depending on the number of families who opt to keep their students online and the number of those that return to in-person learning.

Students will sit 6 feet apart and all face the front of the room to mitigate potential spread of the virus. Masks will be required for students and staff at all times. Markers will be placed in classrooms to help remind students of the distance requirement.