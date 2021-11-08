Watch now: Melee outside East High draws heavy police response, pepper spray, ambulances

Once the Madison Fire Department, which responded to the fire alarm, cleared the building of any fire the majority of students who were outside returned to the building and their classes, LeMonds said.

A number of students remained outside and fights broke out between students in that group, he said.

The school was put on a lockout to ensure that whatever was happening outside did not come inside the building, Smith said in her email to parents. All exterior doors were locked and no one was allowed to enter or exit the school, and staff members were stationed around the building to monitor the exterior doors. School administration said the lockout lasted approximately 10 minutes, though some students said it lasted much longer.

Police used pepper spray to break up the fights, and students who were sprayed were cared for by emergency responders and the school nurse. Five students were taken to a hospital after being sprayed. Students who were taken to the hospital "are doing okay", LeMonds said.

"In no kind of way do we think this is acceptable," Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said during the press conference. "We're coming out of 20 month global pandemic that has really caused some serious social emotional mental health needs."