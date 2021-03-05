Watch now: Madison teachers hold 'teach-out' to protest district's return to in-person learning

High school counselor Sarah Elmore said she’s concerned about the mental health of her students as they prepare to navigate the potential return to classrooms, without one of their classmates who succumbed to the virus in November.

“Are we really preparing to welcome students back in a healthy way? Are we just going to throw everyone back at the end of the year and cause chaos?” she asked.

The death of Isai Morocho, an East student who died due to COVID-19-related illness, has weighed heavily on the minds of the students and staff, she said.

“A lot of students that I’ve talked to, they don’t plan to come back,” she said. “They’re worried about being in the building.”

Amanda Pustz, a social studies teacher at East, said she and her colleagues took part in the protest to show their solidarity with staff in elementary schools as they prepare to return to classrooms.

“All of us here have concerns, we all want to go back but we all want to go back with guaranteed safety,” she said. “One thing that would help would be vaccinations.”