Watch now: Madison students return to in-person classes amid pandemic

'This is scary'

Students at Toki Middle School on the Southwest Side were both excited and nervous as they entered the building, most for the first time.

Lona Hassett attended school online throughout the 2020-21 school year. “Virtual was ok, I usually prefer in-person, but this is scary,” the incoming 6th-grader said. “There’s too many people here. I’m not used to it.”

Kobe Singvongsa, who started 7th grade said he was feeling “really good” and was excited to meet new people in person. “And get to see some of my old friends and get to do some fun activities in person,” he said.

Jatavia Waller, who will be starting 8th grade, said she's looking forward to socializing with classmates through in-person learning, even though she said she appreciated online learning last year because she said she's also an introvert.

She plans to get vaccinated on Sept. 11 and said she didn't mind wearing a mask while in school because “it’s kind of like second nature.”

Cathy Prozanski, who is in her fourth year as principal at Lapham Elementary, said the teachers and staff were ready to welcome students back into the classroom.