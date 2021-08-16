Watch now: Madison still searching for bus drivers less than a month before school starts

“There’s probably a lot of scrambling going on right now as they [schools] prepare to open in a few weeks,” Hime said.

Hime said she hopes the shortage does not keep any children from getting to school, adding that delayed or canceled routes would “strain” existing inequities in children’s educational opportunities. To avoid having to cancel some routes, the Madison district is asking parents who are able to drive their children to school, leaving bus seats for children who “really need it,” Hime said.

At the end of July, the Madison School District put out a recruitment video asking drivers to join it “in getting students to school on time.” At the time, the district was in need of about 30 drivers, a number it has been able to cut in half with increased marketing. Spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the start of the school year is always a, “complicated puzzle,” since the district doesn’t know exactly how many students will enroll — let alone how many will need a ride.

According to the most recent enrollment figures, there are just under 27,000 students in the district.