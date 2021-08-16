Watch now: Madison still searching for bus drivers less than a month before school starts

On Sept. 2, bright yellow school buses will once again ferry thousands of students back to classrooms across Madison.
But whether all who need a ride can get one will depend on whether the district can find enough drivers.
A year and a half ago, the decision to close schools not only sent students home; it also sent bus drivers home and, in many cases, into retirement or other jobs.
Now that the district is preparing a return to fully in-person school this fall, it needs at least 15 more people to take the wheel. The driver deficit is even worse in larger cities. Last month, the Milwaukee Public School District said it was in need of 900 drivers.
The driver shortage existed long before the pandemic. Tom Meier co-owner of Badger Bus Lines, which provides busing for the Madison School District, said he started noticing a decline in drivers 10 years ago. Meier, who has worked “basically his whole adult career” for Badger Bus, founded by his grandfather in 1920, said he’s never seen a shortage so severe in his almost 40 years in the business.
“It was bad before the pandemic but we had ways of doing things and we were meeting our commitments,” said Meier, who co-owns the company with his cousins. “When the pandemic hit, we went from 100 mph to zero ... it’s just not possible to get back.”
Most Badger Bus drivers are over 55, as the part-time hours attract a lot of retirees, Meier said. In 2020, when Dane County schools closed their doors in the middle of the spring semester, many drivers chose to fully retire while others found work elsewhere. While Madison was able to pay drivers through the end of the 2020 semester, Meier said there was very little work over the summer.
Cherie Hime, executive director of the Wisconsin School Bus Association said driver shortages are a problem everywhere. A national survey of school transportation staff and superintendents found 78.5% of respondents said services would be constrained by a shortage of drivers.
Hime said the part-time nature of school bus driving can be a deterrent, leading some districts to employ maintenance personnel, food service workers, coaches and even teachers as drivers. Drivers can add hours by picking up extra routes after school and on the weekends, driving children home from extracurriculars and shuttling fans to and from UW Badgers football games, Meier said.
To bring drivers back, Badger Bus has had to “get very creative” with recruiting, Meier said. Last May, the company bumped its starting wage from $16 to $20 an hour and started offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus. The company also pays for all training and certifications.
Over the summer, Meier and his team have been setting up shop in high school parking lots, hosting job fairs — complete with free pens, sunglasses and a raffle for a 55-inch TV. Applicants can sit in a bus and get a feel for driving it, what Meier calls “kicking the tires.” Meier tells potential drivers they could “have the pleasure of driving the most precious cargo we have: our kids.”
Dee Thompson, recruiting and hiring manager for Badger Bus, said one major barrier for applicants is the background check. In Wisconsin, there is a long list of felony charges that disqualify would-be drivers. Applicants also undergo drug testing and must obtain a commercial driver’s license.
On average, training to get a CDL takes four to seven weeks, according to CDL.com, although Meier said applicants who are really motivated can earn their license in as little as two weeks. Hime said the potential for long training periods means drivers, ideally, are recruited well before children return to the classroom.
“There’s probably a lot of scrambling going on right now as they [schools] prepare to open in a few weeks,” Hime said.
Hime said she hopes the shortage does not keep any children from getting to school, adding that delayed or canceled routes would “strain” existing inequities in children’s educational opportunities. To avoid having to cancel some routes, the Madison district is asking parents who are able to drive their children to school, leaving bus seats for children who “really need it,” Hime said.
At the end of July, the Madison School District put out a recruitment video asking drivers to join it “in getting students to school on time.” At the time, the district was in need of about 30 drivers, a number it has been able to cut in half with increased marketing. Spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the start of the school year is always a, “complicated puzzle,” since the district doesn’t know exactly how many students will enroll — let alone how many will need a ride.
According to the most recent enrollment figures, there are just under 27,000 students in the district.
“We’re planning as if all students are going to be taking the bus ... even though there’s always a certain percentage who do not.” LeMonds said. “Fifteen [drivers] isn’t a very big number... There’s a sense of helping the community through this challenge. I would think there’s 15 people interested in that.”
The Verona School District recently announced drivers will be “triple-routing” in the fall, meaning drivers make three loops each morning and afternoon. Verona schools have had to adjust start and end times to accommodate the added routes. LeMonds said he is confident Madison will not have to change bell times. Instead, the district will consolidate routes as the school year progresses, using data on which students are actually taking the bus.
For the first few weeks of school, LeMonds said, other Badger Bus staff such as maintenance and management workers, may have to fill in as drivers.
“Even the owner, will drive a bus if he has to,” LeMonds said.
Hime urged people to consider how rewarding the job is.
“School bus drivers can have a big impact on students, as they are the first smile that greets them at the start of the day and the last face they see before heading home,” Hime said.