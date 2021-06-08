Watch now: Madison School District to offer online option in fall after some students thrived virtually

The Madison School District will offer online learning for up to 250 students in grades 6-12 at the start of the 2021-22 school year through a new online academy.

If successful, the Madison Promise Academy could be expanded beyond that. School Board member Ananda Mirilli said during a board meeting Monday that the academy stems from a desire to do things differently after the COVID-19 pandemic upended traditional models of public education.

“We learned that some students were very successful with virtual,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said.

Forty-two percent of Madison high school students chose to remain in online-only instruction after buildings opened back up in April under a hybrid model that offered two half days of in-person instruction per week.

That rate was two to more than three times greater than other districts across Dane County, and while Madison didn’t offer any explanation for why that might be, many of the surrounding districts offered notably more in-person learning time than Madison did. For example, the Middleton-Cross Plains School District offered high school students two full days of in-person learning as opposed to Madison’s two half days of in-person learning per week.