Watch Now: Madison School District class of 2021 reflects on a challenging year

“If I went back two years and told myself that this is what the year would be … I think I would have just laughed and said ‘It’s very influenza pandemic, very 1918,’” she said.

She said watching district administrators and teachers struggle throughout the year with communication and pivoting quickly in response to changing health guidelines was frustrating. As student, she said she has absorbed the chaos ‘like a sponge’ as she watched history unfold around her.

“Being caught in the middle of all of this has been a time, it’s been interesting,” she said.

She’s happy to be back to in-person learning, if only for a few half-days a week, because she thrives off of social interaction. She struggled with online learning and felt isolated at times during class.

“I was the only one being called on because I was the only one participating and it was almost embarrassing,” she said.

Her after-school job in retail, once stores began to open back up, gave her an opportunity to get out of the house and obtain that social interaction on which she thrives, despite being around coworkers and customers who didn’t take mitigation efforts seriously. Regardless, she was thankful to be out in the world.