Watch now: A charter school with all-day outdoor education in the middle of winter

"He's made for this," said Kemp, who works at Organic Valley. "We were more worried about the prospect of him being in a classroom and sitting and having to follow those rules all day, so the second this was an option we knew this was the option for him."

Forts from sticks

Students start arriving a little before 8 a.m. and begin their day with free play in the woods behind the reserve's visitor center. There is no playground equipment. Instead they build forts from sticks, climb trees and wood piles, pull each other in sleds and sit around a fire ring where on this day they had bowls of hot scrambled eggs and graham crackers topped with apple butter.

Just before 9 a.m., the students gather in a circle to sing before breaking up into two groups, the Oaks, led by educator Ximena Puig, 39, and the Lindens, headed up by educator Julia Buckingham.

Each is equipped with backpacks filled with first aid supplies, extra mittens and water as they set out on separate hikes that can last more than two hours to explore different parts of the reserve each day. The afternoon can include lunch, naps inside the two classrooms, reading and numbers work, and then back outdoors. During warmer months, school work is typically done outside.