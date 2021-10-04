Walking School Bus gets students to school on time

Students missed out on the simple joy of walking to school while learning online at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that schools are open, the Walking School Bus program is ramping up in Madison schools. It involves adult leaders meeting up with students to walk to school together.
“It really encourages families to walk to school,” said Rosalia Gittens, community school resource coordinator at Leopold Elementary School. “It gets that energy out before they get to the building. It gets them to school on time.”
It also can be empowering, she said.
“If you are excited about walking with your group and your volunteer leader, you are looking forward to (walking again) the next day,” she said.
The Walking School Bus program will start at Hawthorne Elementary School on Monday and at Leopold Elementary School on Tuesday, just in time for International Walk to School Day on Wednesday. It is already underway at Lake View Elementary School.
Leopold will start with two routes, each running on two days with the hope of increasing to five days eventually. Hawthorne’s program will run daily.
Caitlin Hussey, the Dane County education and engagement programs manager for the Wisconsin Bike Federation, which coordinates the Walking School Bus, said the program got interrupted when children were learning online. But Hussey, who just started in her position July 1, is trying to resurrect it at schools where it previously existed.
“I am hoping to get it going in the schools that identify they need it,” Hussey said. “It is just a really fun and healthy way for kids to start the day.”
Some schools have less need because they have a very large population of students who are bused in, she said.
Hussey, who will be a volunteer at Leopold, said the school is starting with just two days because it has been difficult to find adult leaders as the school day starts so early. The doors open for breakfast at 7:20 a.m.
The Walking School Bus is a way for parents to feel safe about their children walking to school, said Hussey, whose position includes being the Safe Routes to School coordinator for Dane County. It also encourages exercise, reduces vehicle traffic around schools and can improve attendance and reduce tardiness.
Last Friday, 17 students joined the Walking School Bus heading to Lake View. The number tends to be around 20, but has been as high as 26, said Pat Wongkit, program director of the Northport and Packer community learning centers.
“I get to see my friends and I get to walk with them, too,” fourth-grader Shahidullah Nooristani said.
He also was walking with his sisters, second-grader Asma and first-grader Hafsa.
Third-grader Nasredine Merrad said he just likes walking. He has seen grasshoppers along the route, he said.
“I like it because of the exercise,” said fourth-grader Sabrina Chang, who was walking with her sister, first-grader Charlotte.
Wongkit said she likes the way it helps youngsters “start out their day right on a happy note.”
“We talk with them about all kinds of stuff when we are walking on our way to school,” Wongkit said. “Even though I know these kids pretty well, I continue to learn new things all the time.”
Rachel Deterding, Lake View community school resource coordinator, said Lake View’s program started as a pilot in the 2019-2020 school year by running four different routes in the four major neighborhoods that feed into Lake View. It was only offered one day a week on each route, and the school got parent feedback asking for it to be daily.
This year the Lake View program is taking place daily but only from Northport Apartments, which is the largest apartment complex in the school’s attendance area. There also has been an issue of students there being chronically tardy or absent. Some families in the complex don’t have cars and may have parents who work in the morning or work the third shift, which makes it difficult to get students to school, she said.
Alia Murad brings her sons, fifth-grader Ibrahim Al Sawalim and third-grader Mohammed Al Sawalim, from their home a distance away so they can take part in the Walking School Bus. She said they used to live at Northport and her children have a connection there that she wants to continue. It also is handy when she has a commitment in the morning, but she most often walks with her children.
“It’s a good chance to walk with the kids in the morning (and) not just use the car,” she said.
