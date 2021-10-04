Walking School Bus gets students to school on time

“I like it because of the exercise,” said fourth-grader Sabrina Chang, who was walking with her sister, first-grader Charlotte.

Wongkit said she likes the way it helps youngsters “start out their day right on a happy note.”

“We talk with them about all kinds of stuff when we are walking on our way to school,” Wongkit said. “Even though I know these kids pretty well, I continue to learn new things all the time.”

Rachel Deterding, Lake View community school resource coordinator, said Lake View’s program started as a pilot in the 2019-2020 school year by running four different routes in the four major neighborhoods that feed into Lake View. It was only offered one day a week on each route, and the school got parent feedback asking for it to be daily.

This year the Lake View program is taking place daily but only from Northport Apartments, which is the largest apartment complex in the school’s attendance area. There also has been an issue of students there being chronically tardy or absent. Some families in the complex don’t have cars and may have parents who work in the morning or work the third shift, which makes it difficult to get students to school, she said.