Voters widely pass Madison School District's 2 referendums worth $350M

"It starts with our community members as voters stepping up and giving our district the resources it needs to prepare our kids for great futures."

If the large levels of support hold, the operating referendum will permanently raise state-imposed revenue limits, allowing the district to collect more money in property taxes.

It will phase in over four years: $6 million in 2020-21; $8 million more in 2021-22; $9 million more in 2022-23; and $10 million more in 2023-24, resulting in up to $33 million more in permanent spending.

The capital referendum will direct $280 million to revitalize the four main high schools. East, La Follette, Memorial and West will each receive $70 million for additions and renovations, such as updating science labs, replacing decades-old mechanical systems and upgrading athletic facilities.

It will also result in a new elementary school in the Moorland-Rimrock neighborhood south of the Beltline for a cost of $25 million to $30 million and consolidate the alternative Capital High into a renovated Hoyt School building on the Near West Side for $6 million.