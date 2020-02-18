Voters to narrow down contest for open Madison School Board seat in spring primary

Voters will decide Tuesday who moves on in the contest for an open Madison School Board seat as three candidates compete in the spring primary.
Karen Ball, director of academic success at Edgewood College, Chris Gomez Schmidt, director of enrichment for Galin Education, and Maia Pearson, a state Department of Revenue agent, are vying for the Seat 6 position on the School Board.
It is first time any of the candidates have made a run for the board. The top two voter-getters will compete in the April 7 spring election to replace Kate Toews, who is leaving the board after one term.
Polls remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In her capacity at Edgewood, Ball, 45, oversees transition programs for high school students entering college. If elected, she has said she would want to ensure a smooth transition for the new superintendent, Matthew Gutierrez, who begins June 1, and prepare the community for two potential referendums eyed for the November ballot.
Gomez Schmidt, 48, helped found the Madison Partnership for Advanced Learning, a network of parents and teachers that advocates for expanded access to advanced learning opportunities. She has said she would focus on increasing transparency, getting in place a new elementary reading curriculum and ensuring schools are safe for students and staff.
The 32-year-old Pearson has said the experience of her mother, herself and her three children in Madison schools could bring generational insight to the board. She's said some of her priorities are finding ways to expand 4-year-old kindergarten to full-day and strengthening the district's partnerships with businesses.
Pearson has received the endorsement of Madison Teachers Inc., the district's teachers union, Gomez Schmidt has the backing of Toews, and Ball received an endorsement from former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.
The Seat 6 race is the only Madison School Board contest on Tuesday's ballot, but there will be two more board seats on the April ballot.
Incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen is being challenged by Wayne Strong, who is making his third bid to join the board, for the Seat 7 spot. Savion Castro is running unopposed for a one-year term in a special election to Seat 2 after being appointed to the board last summer.