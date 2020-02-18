Voters to narrow down contest for open Madison School Board seat in spring primary

Voters will decide Tuesday who moves on in the contest for an open Madison School Board seat as three candidates compete in the spring primary.

Karen Ball, director of academic success at Edgewood College, Chris Gomez Schmidt, director of enrichment for Galin Education, and Maia Pearson, a state Department of Revenue agent, are vying for the Seat 6 position on the School Board.

It is first time any of the candidates have made a run for the board. The top two voter-getters will compete in the April 7 spring election to replace Kate Toews, who is leaving the board after one term.

Polls remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In her capacity at Edgewood, Ball, 45, oversees transition programs for high school students entering college. If elected, she has said she would want to ensure a smooth transition for the new superintendent, Matthew Gutierrez, who begins June 1, and prepare the community for two potential referendums eyed for the November ballot.