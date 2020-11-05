Voters approve 43 of 51 school ballot measures around Wisconsin

Madison Metropolitan School District voters were among thousands statewide to approve a total of $943 million in school referenda in the Nov. 3 election.

There were 51 ballot measures for school districts in Tuesday’s election totaling nearly $1.2 billion, of which 43 passed and eight failed, according to the state Department of Public Instruction’s website and various school district websites.

The largest measures were here in Madison, where voters approved a total $350 million investment in the district. That includes $33 million in operating funds phased in over four years and $317 million for capital projects, including renovations to the four comprehensive high schools and a new elementary school.

Statewide, 30 of the 51 measures were to fund operational expenses, while 21 were to issue debt to borrow funds for construction and renovation projects. The total is slightly down from April, when there were 60 school ballot measures, of which 52 received approval.