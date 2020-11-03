Voters approve $350 million Madison schools referenda

Madison Metropolitan School District residents approved a historic investment in the district Tuesday with a pair of referenda that totaled $350 million.
Voters approved both questions on the ballot: $317 million in bonds for capital projects and $33 million in operating funds that will phase in over four years.
With 65.9% of precincts reporting, the operating referendum had 77% vote "yes" while the capital referendum was up by an even wider margin, with 80.1% voting "yes."
The Vote Yes 2 Invest campaign, which had publicly supported the ballot measures, released a statement thanking voters for supporting schools.
"Because of you, more sustainable and equitable schools are in sight," the email statement said. "The work does not end here. We encourage everyone who cares about the future of our community to get involved through the Foundation for Madison's Public Schools and, alongside our new Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins, help us continue to shape a Madison that uplifts all its residents."
Immediately, the operating referendum approval means district officials can implement the “passing referendum budget,” which includes extra funds for early literacy, the Black Excellence initiative and a slight base wage increase for staff. The School Board passed two versions of the 2020-21 budget Oct. 30, one for each outcome of Tuesday’s vote.
Support Local Journalism
Over the longer term, the capital referendum will fund renovations at the four comprehensive high schools, consolidate Capital High School into one location and construct a new elementary school in the Rimrock Road neighborhood.
For property owners, the tax rate for the 2020-21 school year will rise from last year’s $11.10 per $1,000 of property value to $11.13 per $1,000 of property value. Without the referenda, the tax rate would have dropped to $10.55 per $1,000 of property value.
District staff had been planning the questions for more than a year, seeking community input to help guide how much they would ask for. The amounts were finalized in March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and led to months of unprecedented challenges and shifts in education.
The School Board had initially planned to vote on the ballot measures in March, but delayed the vote to give themselves more time to consider the fallout of the pandemic. By July, they decided they were ready to vote ahead of the August deadline and decided to stick with the initial amounts, with many board members citing how the pandemic had highlighted the importance of education.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!