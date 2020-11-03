Voters approve $350 million Madison schools referenda

Madison Metropolitan School District residents approved a historic investment in the district Tuesday with a pair of referenda that totaled $350 million.

Voters approved both questions on the ballot: $317 million in bonds for capital projects and $33 million in operating funds that will phase in over four years.

With 65.9% of precincts reporting, the operating referendum had 77% vote "yes" while the capital referendum was up by an even wider margin, with 80.1% voting "yes."

The Vote Yes 2 Invest campaign, which had publicly supported the ballot measures, released a statement thanking voters for supporting schools.

"Because of you, more sustainable and equitable schools are in sight," the email statement said. "The work does not end here. We encourage everyone who cares about the future of our community to get involved through the Foundation for Madison's Public Schools and, alongside our new Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins, help us continue to shape a Madison that uplifts all its residents."