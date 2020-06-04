Virtual town hall Friday night to address race, social justice in Monona

A virtual town hall Friday night will provide a platform for discussion of social justice issues, racial disparities and white allies in Monona on the heels of the local police department handcuffing a black man in a home he was staying at with the owner's permission.
While the Facebook event for “Race Matters: a Monona virtual town hall” says the details of that June 2 incident will not be discussed, it will certainly be part of the context behind discussions of policing. The event also comes amid nationwide protests of police use of force against black people following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
Video shows officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was in custody. Chauvin faces second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, while three other officers on the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on Facebook, and the public can submit questions through comments.
Monona alder Kristie Goforth Schilling, elected this spring, organized and will moderate the event. She said that while she cannot discuss the June 2 incident as it remains under investigation, she heard about what happened and "immediately" decided to put together an event for people to discuss challenging issues.
“I am absolutely proud to take the charge in bringing a session like this forward to give people a place to have some human connections, because that’s been a struggle for everyone right now, to express their support, concern, frustration, anxiety, anger, all of the emotions of what’s happening right now in our country and really close to home here in Monona," she said.
The panel will feature Loreen Gage, the first African American woman elected to the Monona Grove School District board; Reuben Sanon, the communications and diversity strategist for the city of Sun Prairie; and one other person to be determined, according to the Facebook event page.
“The goal for this session is to provide a forum for understanding, education on living while Black in America, providing a space for empathy, and to safely express frustration, anger, and all of the emotions in between,” the event page states.
Schilling, who has an Ojibwe father and said she is the first city of Monona elected official who identifies as non-white, recalled organizing a similar panel discussion shortly after the Parkland shooting, and that experience helped inspire this event.
“It was such a profound event," she said. "It actually was the most profound event I’ve ever organized because it provided a safe space for people to come together and really process this kind of stuff that is so heavy for us.”
She's hopeful people will use it as an opportunity to learn about policy reform, policing issues and what it means to be a white ally.
"What we’re seeing is, there’s a lot of white people who really, truly want to learn, they want to become allies and they want to help," she said. "They honestly sometimes just don’t know what to do and how to do it."
June 2 incident
On Tuesday, Monona officers responded to a complaint that someone was in a house that was supposed to be vacant, according to a department Facebook post.
Officers arrived at the house, eventually entering the residence and detaining a 23-year-old black man who was staying at the residence with the approval of the owner “while they investigated the situation.”
While the police said they knocked and received no response before entering, the man disputed that to Madison365. Keonte Furdge told the local outlet he didn’t hear a knock or a doorbell ring, and he was suddenly asked to come out of the room he was in with his hands up. The officers had their guns drawn and aimed at him, he said.
The city apologized in a statement Wednesday after facing outrage in reaction to what happened.
“We sincerely apologize for the distress this situation caused the resident, and we take it seriously,” the statement said. “We cannot begin to understand the frustration caused by this situation but know that it is our responsibility as elected officials to put in the work to do so.”
The city committed to making body camera footage of the call public after redacting personally identifiable information, along with an independent, outside investigation; a review of training methods to eliminate implicit racial bias; continuing training on use of body cameras and de-escalation practices; a review of department organizational policies and procedures on de-escalation and use of force; and organizing a “community conversation” on racial biases and how to address them.
“To our African American neighbors and those that visit our community, please know that we value your perspective and experiences on how we can improve,” the statement said. “The fact that this incident occurred in the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd and the recent protests across the country regarding social justice only reinforces our need to evaluate how we operate in Monona.”
Two of the men staying at the residence filed a complaint with the department, and one posted on Facebook that while it was a misunderstanding, “this is a misunderstanding that we as a community can not accept nor afford.”
“All it took was one wrong move and the outcome would have been very different,” Toren Young said. “We can do better than this! I understand police have protocol and procedures they have to follow but, that doesn’t mean all of their protocols and procedures are appropriate and it’s time for change.”
Furdge told Madison 365 he “was definitely afraid for my life.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com.
