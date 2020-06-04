Virtual town hall Friday night to address race, social justice in Monona

The city apologized in a statement Wednesday after facing outrage in reaction to what happened.

“We sincerely apologize for the distress this situation caused the resident, and we take it seriously,” the statement said. “We cannot begin to understand the frustration caused by this situation but know that it is our responsibility as elected officials to put in the work to do so.”

The city committed to making body camera footage of the call public after redacting personally identifiable information, along with an independent, outside investigation; a review of training methods to eliminate implicit racial bias; continuing training on use of body cameras and de-escalation practices; a review of department organizational policies and procedures on de-escalation and use of force; and organizing a “community conversation” on racial biases and how to address them.

“To our African American neighbors and those that visit our community, please know that we value your perspective and experiences on how we can improve,” the statement said. “The fact that this incident occurred in the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd and the recent protests across the country regarding social justice only reinforces our need to evaluate how we operate in Monona.”