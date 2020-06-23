Virtual summer school begins in MMSD

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Around 3,000 Madison Metropolitan School District students began the district’s first virtual summer school Monday.

The district announced last month it would move summer school online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Along with that change, the district eliminated enrichment programming like art classes and engineering with LEGOs, and is not holding classes for students in 4K through second grade.

Students in grades three through 12 can take courses focused on math and literacy four or five days a week from June 22 through the end of July.

“A lot has happened in a short amount of time,” MMSD director of summer learning Nicole Schaefer said of the planning process. “There’s been an extraordinary lift by multiple departments in the school district.”

Third- and fourth-graders can take virtual math or literacy classes for two hours a day. For fifth- through seventh-graders, options include virtual math or literacy for two hours a day or a separate math bridge program for two hours a day. Fifth graders also had the choice to enroll in Virtual Middle School 101, which meets for one hour, one day a week.