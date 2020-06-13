Virtual schools see bump in interest as COVID-19 pandemic makes for uncertain fall

Enrollment in the three virtual schools hosted in the McFarland School District made up more than half of the district's 5,400-student body this year.

Situated near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border in the northwestern part of the state, the Grantsburg School District’s iForward virtual school enrolled 950 full-time students from sixth through 12th grade by the end of this year, said Constance Quade, principal of iForward.

Quade said there’s been an uptick in interest from parents, but not a lot. Some of the inquiries are for students who might have sought out online learning for reasons other than the pandemic, such as children with high anxiety or teenage mothers caring for their own children, she said. But others are open about coronavirus-related worries.

“Many of those families that call us, they call us not necessarily because they’re concerned about their child — although, of course they are — but because they may have some other family members who have health issues,” Quade said.

Open enrollment data

Based on preliminary data from DPI, more parents appear interested in dedicated virtual schooling for the fall.