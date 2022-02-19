Victim in La Follette High assault attacked again on return to class

A 15-year-old former Madison La Follette High School student who was assaulted by classmates at the Southeast Side school last month was assaulted again at a different school district site by a different classmate on his first day back in classes since the January attack, police and the boy’s mother said.

The Tuesday incident at a small alternative program run by the Madison School District at an East Side church, earlier reported by WKOW-TV, was not as serious as the one Jan. 13 at the high school, when the boy was allegedly beaten by two students so badly that he could need surgery to repair his jaw, according to the boy’s mother, Heather Colbert.

“This kid just came out of nowhere and punched my son,” she said of the Tuesday incident. “I was very upset and angry that here we are, second time, in a totally different school.”

Colbert said her son suffered swelling and that unlike in the Jan. 13 case, school staff called police on Tuesday. Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a 17-year-old was issued a municipal citation for battery in the case.

Fryer said a school staff member who witnessed the incident said the “two students appeared to have a brief and calm conversation” before the 17-year-old walked away.

“A short time later, the staff member said the 17-year-old approached the 15-year-old and hit him,” Fryer said, and “school staff members separated the two students.”

Three teenagers were arrested or told to appear in court in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. Tayshon J. Ross, 17, was charged with substantial battery on Feb. 4, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Feb. 4 and tentatively charged with substantial battery, and a 17-year-old boy was ordered to appear in court on Feb. 28 on a tentative charge of being party to the crime of substantial battery.

In all but the most serious cases, those under 17 who are charged with crimes are typically sent into the juvenile court system and police and the courts do not release their names. Police did not release the name of the second 17-year-old in the Jan. 13 case because he had not yet been arrested or charged.

Fryer said police were not releasing the name of the 17-year-old in the Tuesday incident because it has determined the record of the citation is a juvenile record, citing the state’s Children’s Code. That state law, however, says that “for purposes of investigating or prosecuting a person who is alleged to have violated a state or federal criminal law or any civil law or municipal ordinance, ‘child’ does not include a person who has attained 17 years of age.”

Colbert’s son told police last month that a group of students was making fun of him before the attack at the high school. She said her son, who is on the autism spectrum, had been bullied for months before then.

School surveillance video of the incident shows her son and another teen preparing to fight and several teens punching or attempting to punch her son, police said.

Police said teachers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, but not before Colbert said her son’s front teeth had been punched up into his gums.

Colbert said in early February that her son will lose a tooth due to the incident and that the bone near the tooth was “totally destroyed.” She said it’s not clear yet whether it might heal on its own or will need surgery to reconstruct.

Colbert said she was happier with the district’s response in the Tuesday incident but wonders if staff would have called police if she hadn’t made it clear before coming to pick up her son that she wanted them to do so.

School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said “La Follette staff are continuing to work with the family to develop a plan of support for the student.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.