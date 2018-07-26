Two of the largest suburban school districts in Dane County have been awarded over $570,000 in safety grants to bolster school security and to train staff.
The Sun Prairie Area School District received a grant of $300,000 on Tuesday and the Verona Area School District received a grant of $270,905 on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety.
The grants were two of 90 grants totaling more than $6.5 million, awarded in the first round of funding from a $100 million school safety fund in the 2018 state budget.
The second round of funding will use the remaining $45 million in the school safety fund for advanced initiatives to bolster student mental health, creating safety intervention teams and more security upgrades, with grants awarded beginning in October.
Sixty-seven school districts and private schools received $4.9 million in safety grants on Tuesday, with a dozen area districts and schools getting over $1.1 million.
Those include:
- Belleville School District, $77,611
- Cuba City School District, $60,000
- Grantsburg School District, $68,590
- Immaculate Heart of Mary Grade School in Monona, $20,000
- Jefferson School District, $88,219
- Lodi School District, $105,140
- River Valley School District, $85,850
- St. Henry Grade School in Watertown, $20,000
- Sauk Prairie School District, $126,986
- St. Joseph Grade School in Dodgeville, $20,068
- Sun Prairie Area School District, $300,000
- Watertown Unified School District, $188,632
Twenty-three districts and schools received $1.6 million in grants on Wednesday, with six area grants totaling over $535,000.
They include:
- Beloit Turner School District, $79,120
- Hillsboro School District, $40,960
- Ithaca School District, $65,243
- Potosi School District, $59,262
- St. Paul's Lutheran School in Fort Atkinson, $19,600
- Verona Area School District, $270,905