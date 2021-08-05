Verona, Sun Prairie school districts to require masks for all in the fall

Students and staff will be required to wear masks inside Verona and Sun Prairie school district buildings and on buses during the 2021-22 school year, both districts announced Wednesday.
Masks will be required for all regardless of vaccination status, and the Verona Area School District is strongly encouraging families of eligible students and staff who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as quickly as possible. Visitors to school buildings in both districts will also be required to wear masks indoors.
“The fall plan is designed to ensure that all students can return to and stay in school five days a week for in-person instruction,” Verona Area Superintendent Tremayne Clardy wrote in an email to families. “We also recognize that these plans for the fall may not fully satisfy every member of our school community, but it is our hope that by following the recommendations of our national and local public health experts, we can get ahead of any possible COVID-19 variant and join together as a community to keep our students and staff safe and in school.”
Both districts cited the rapid spread of the delta variant in Dane County and said the use of masks will help limit the number of students or staff who would need to quarantine, should they display symptoms or test positive for COVID.
“This helps keep students and staff in school and frees up nursing time that would otherwise be needed for contact tracing,” Clardy said.
Students in Verona Area schools will return to classrooms for in-person instruction five days a week starting Sept. 1. The district will also offer an online learning option for families who would prefer to keep their students at home — that decision must be conveyed to the district by 4 p.m. Aug. 11.
The Sun Prairie Area School District will also begin the year with in-person instruction five days a week, with an online learning option for those who prefer.
COVID testing will also be available to students and staff in both district school buildings and the districts have asked that families keep their children at home if they display symptoms of the virus.
Both districts consulted a number of national and local health experts when making its decision, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Verona and Sun Prairie's decision mirrors that of the Madison School District, which announced in July mandatory masking for all students and staff at the start of the new year.
