Ten female teachers in the Verona School District are being paid a total of $450,000 in back pay, interest and retirement earnings after a federal judge found that the district had been paying women less than men for the same work.

As part of the settlement, the district also has agreed to correct where 367 teachers fall on the district’s salary schedule, which factors in years of service and educational attainment to set pay.

The case was brought by the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the largest Wisconsin public school teachers union, and its local affiliate, the Verona Area Education Association, alleging that the district was in violation of the Equal Pay Act of 1963.

According to Peggy Wirtz-Olsen, president of WEAC, the pay inequities were initially discovered by the teachers union three years ago, with male teachers in some cases making nearly $20,000 more than female teachers with comparable experience and qualifications.

“These (pay inequities) are more common than many realize in the absence of predictable statewide or districtwide salary schedules,” Wirtz-Olsen said. “My advice to educators across the state is to join their union and be certain that they’re well aware of how pay is established and to advocate for those clear, predictable salary schedules.”

In a statement released Monday, the district said the staff complaints were based on hiring practices dating from 2017-19. The district noted in the statement that its salary-placement practices were permissible under 2011’s Act 10, which severely limited the power of public-sector unions.

“We are ready to move beyond this matter and reaffirm our District’s commitment to provide our scholars with a world-class education,” said School Board President Meredith Stier Christensen. “In 2021, the board of education adopted a new policy-based governance model centered on student achievement and built on a foundation of transparency and accountability.”

The Verona Press reported on the federal case in January 2022, describing it as being about pay discrepancies between a “recently hired male special education teacher, and long-tenured female special education teachers who perform substantially equal work.”

Wirtz-Olsen said that once the inequities were discovered, the previous administration was “unwilling” to work with the teachers union to remedy the situation, at which point the case was picked up by U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“Our union is advancing fair pay now initiatives across Wisconsin,” she said. “Districts are on notice that if they engage in discrimination, our union will not stop until justice is realized. Every educator deserves a fair, predictable and transparent salary schedule.”

District Superintendent Tremayne Clardy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a phone call, Deputy Superintendent Chad Wiese said the district had no further comment beyond its statement.

