Verona School District picks new superintendent

The Verona Area School District has selected Tremayne Clardy as its next superintendent, the district announced Monday.
Since 2017, Clardy has been the co-chief of elementary schools for the Madison Metropolitan School District. He oversees 32 schools and more than 11,400 students. He has 22 years of experience in k-12 education.
The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously selected Clardy from a pool of candidates. Clardy's start date is July 1, but he'll start building relationships with educators and community stakeholders "right away," the district said.
"I speak for everyone on the Board when I say that we are beyond thrilled to have found someone that we know has what it takes to move the district forward and take us to the next level in serving our students," Board president Noah Roberts said.
Roberts said Clardy has the "integrity, vision and leadership experience" to help the district eliminate disparities and ensure students are successful. Meredith Stier Christensen, vice president and chair of the search committee, called Clardy an "excellent fit to lead our district."
Clardy said in a statement that he is honored to have been chosen.
"I intend to listen and learn about the experiences people have had within the District so that I can best determine my most immediate leadership moves," Clardy said. "I want to make sure that multiple voices from across multiple demographics and boundaries have an equitable voice."
Clardy got his doctorate in education and master's degree from Aurora University. He's served in various levels of school administration over the years, and was also a teacher in Janesville and Beloit.
Fave 5: Reporter Logan Wroge picks his top stories from 2020
We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal staffers' favorite work from 2020. From reporter Logan Wroge:
From the outside, the age of Madison's high schools is readily apparent. But on a marathon tour one September morning, I saw the ins and outs of the decades-old spaces — complete with a visit by a mouse in the tech space of the nearly 100-year-old East High School — and how $70 million would be spent at each building.
Verona's recently finished $150 million high school is flush with modern amenities that could revival college campuses. As a fan of architecture and design, a tour of the building had me reflecting on how 21st Century school standards compared to my not-so-distant experience walking the halls of high school.
The initial spring closure of schools was tough on all families. But it was especially difficult for families with children who have disabilities. Reporting on the unique challenges these families and students faced was a grounding, perspective-building experience for myself at the onset of the pandemic.
After decades of educating children, retiring teachers this year said goodbye from behind computer screens. The abrupt and unexpected end to careers of public service is something that resonated with me.
In the little bit of time this year before COVID-19 drove the conversation, I explored the role of phonics in reading instruction and the statewide push for the "science of reading" — an approach Madison's new superintendent is wholeheartedly championing.
