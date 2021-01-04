 Skip to main content
Verona School District picks new superintendent
The Verona Area School District has selected Tremayne Clardy as its next superintendent, the district announced Monday. 

Since 2017, Clardy has been the co-chief of elementary schools for the Madison Metropolitan School District. He oversees 32 schools and more than 11,400 students. He has 22 years of experience in k-12 education. 

The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously selected Clardy from a pool of candidates. Clardy's start date is July 1, but he'll start building relationships with educators and community stakeholders "right away," the district said. 

"I speak for everyone on the Board when I say that we are beyond thrilled to have found someone that we know has what it takes to move the district forward and take us to the next level in serving our students," Board president Noah Roberts said.

Roberts said Clardy has the "integrity, vision and leadership experience" to help the district eliminate disparities and ensure students are successful. Meredith Stier Christensen, vice president and chair of the search committee, called Clardy an "excellent fit to lead our district." 

Clardy said in a statement that he is honored to have been chosen. 

"I intend to listen and learn about the experiences people have had within the District so that I can best determine my most immediate leadership moves," Clardy said. "I want to make sure that multiple voices from across multiple demographics and boundaries have an equitable voice." 

Clardy got his doctorate in education and master's degree from Aurora University. He's served in various levels of school administration over the years, and was also a teacher in Janesville and Beloit. 

