Verona School District cuts ties with substitute staffer after 'racially insensitive comments'

The Verona Area School District announced Monday that it has severed ties with a substitute staffer after the individual made "racially insensitive comments" on social media.

"The views expressed by that individual are completely incompatible with our district mission and the pillars of our strategic plan, particularly our pillar of creating safe, inclusive learning environments for all of our students," District Superintendent Dean Gorrell and School Board President Noah Roberts said in a joint statement.

Gorrell and Roberts said the district conducted an investigation and decided to terminate any further relationship with the substitute staffer.

The individual, who the district said worked infrequently "as a substitute in a support staff role", was not identified in the statement.

The district said the staffer made "insensitive comments" on a news story that was posted on a local TV station's social media page. The district did not provide further information on the incident.

Gorrell and Roberts said the the district has "a very long way to go" in making sure every student is successful.

"Each day we become more aware of how our actions, or inaction impacts the lives of our students and separates us from our mission," they said. "We are absolutely committed to learning and changing so that each and every one of our students has a safe, inclusive learning environment and that all of our students are successful."

