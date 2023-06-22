After a tense public hearing that lasted more than seven hours Wednesday night, the Verona School Board voted against terminating an administrator who struck a student during an altercation in May.

Corey Saffold, the district's crisis management director, is facing a felony charge in the May 18 altercation in which he struck a 17-year-old student with his elbow. Immediately following the incident, Saffold was placed on leave, and since June 1, he's been on unpaid leave, according to the district. After the Verona police investigated the altercation, the case was referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office, which charged Saffold with one count of child abuse to intentionally cause harm.

In a statement, the board said while it didn't condone Saffold's actions, it recognized Saffold's "years of exemplary service" leading up to the incident, and expects Saffold to collaborate with district officials in the coming months to prevent another incident like this one.

Surveillance footage of the incident was reviewed frame by frame at the hearing, with attorneys scrutinizing each moment.

A large crowd showed up for Wednesday's meeting, some wearing stickers with Saffold's initials on them. Many in attendance were given repeated reminders to be quiet amid frequent outbursts. During an opening statement by Lori Lubinsky, the attorney representing the district, one woman, who said she was a special education teacher, left the room, alleging that Saffold was being "set up."

In her witness testimony, Rachelle Hady, the district's director of human resources detailed the district's investigation into the incident, including a series of interviews with Saffold, the student, multiple witnesses and district officials, as well as a review of DPI regulations, district policy and state statutes. In the end, Hady recommended Saffold's termination, saying he violated multiple policies in striking the student with his elbow, initiating physical contact.

Several others echoed Hady's recommendation.

Superintendent Tremayne Clardy said he couldn't in good conscience support retaining Saffold because he didn't believe "without a shadow of a doubt" that Saffold wouldn't strike another student should a similar situation arise in the future.

Deputy Superintendent Chad Wiese added that his choice to support terminating Saffold came down to setting a precedent for security measures at the district, saying he wanted to send a message to the community that physical force isn't appropriate.

“I don't think we’d be in this room if Corey had made the decision to back himself out of that situation," said Wiese.

After Saffold struck the student with his elbow, the two grappled, with Saffold grabbing the hood of the student’s sweatshirt and the student swinging at Saffold’s head until a security guard and the other staffer helped Saffold take the student to the ground, where the student lay on his back, legs wrapped around Saffold’s right leg.

Saffold could then be seen extending his arm, balling his fist and punching the student, although it’s not clear where the punch landed. Several staff were eventually able to roll the student onto his stomach and handcuff him behind his back.

Saffold's use of handcuffs was a large point of concern, brought up multiple times in witness questioning. Each district official who was questioned corroborated that the use of the cuffs went against district policy.

In his testimony before the board, Saffold said staff had been discussing the student over radios for two and a half hours. His decision to intervene, he said, came from concern the situation was escalating. When he found the student and told him to go to the office, he said, he was met with verbal threats, which he took seriously.

"I believed every word he said," Saffold said. "I took my glasses off because I feared he may punch me."

Also a consideration throughout the hearing was the student's size. Saffold said that, while he stands at 6 foot 3 inches and his weight fluctuates between 200 to 210 pounds, the student was around 6 foot 4 inches, and Saffold guessed he weighed around 225 to 230 pounds.

"I don't take these threats lightly. I take them very seriously," he said. "I just can't have someone of that size and me in the position that I'm in, I just can't get struck."

Saffold said after he and other staff members brought the student to the ground, the student pulled at his shirt and bit him hard enough to draw blood.

While he said he regretted stepping closer to the student in the seconds before the elbow strike, he stood by his actions overall in his testimony, adding he would be willing to work with district officials on re-evaluating his duties.

"I believe that I was faced with a very difficult situation," said Saffold. "The problem is the amount of risk that I take, that the district avoids."

Saffold's contract was due to end on June 31, with a new one set to begin July 1. A status conference in Saffold's criminal case is scheduled for July 17, according to online court records.