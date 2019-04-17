A Verona Area High School senior has been named a recipient of a 2019 National Merit Scholarship.
Ragini Bora of Fitchburg is one of 19 Wisconsin high school seniors winning a corporate-sponsored scholarship, with more than 1,000 students winning across the country.
The corporate scholarships are sponsored by about 160 corporations, foundations and other business organizations, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation said in announcing the first of four rounds of scholarships on Wednesday.
Bora's scholarship was sponsored by the Sentry Insurance Foundation. She said her probable career field is medicine.
National Merit Scholarships still to come this year include $2,500 scholarships on May 8 and college-sponsored scholarships on June 5 and July 15.
About 7,600 scholarships worth more than $31 million will be awarded to National Merit scholars this year.