Verona holds in-person summer school, providing test run for fall

“There is a pressure that we are one of, if not the only, school district around that’s doing face-to-face summer school,” Thomas said. “There is this obligation to make sure that we’re doing everything to the T possible to make sure we’re keeping everybody as safe as we can.

“It’s always learning to kind of go with the flow.”

Tranel stressed that allowing parents and staff members the opportunity to change their mind about being involved was key to getting the program off the ground, as everyone needs to be as comfortable as possible during an uncertain situation.

“There are two words that come to mind through this whole experience: patience and flexibility,” she said. “We had to be solid, we had to be calm and OK with that and model that. If we do that, the teachers follow and I think the students follow and the families follow.”

