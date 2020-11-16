Verona high school class connects with peers from Finland through pilot program

After three weeks of those meetings, they’ll reconvene as a full group to present what they’ve learned and offer solutions. Knoll said some members of the European Parliament might attend that final meeting, and he’s hoping to get a local legislator to attend as well.

“I also want them to try to get their voices heard,” Knoll said. “This is another really good opportunity for them to say, ‘Hey we really care about this issue and here’s what we think should be done with it.’”

A representative from the liaison office reached out to Knoll last month to ask if he’d want to participate in the pilot with his students because of his past focus on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the European Union.

They asked Knoll what country he’d want to connect with, and he said Finland was an easy choice for its “top-notch education system” and “great work with the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Ryan Meilak, the senior outreach adviser in the European Parliament Liaison Office who came up with the idea for the program, said he got to know Knoll from Twitter as someone who is “very involved.” Once he connected Knoll and the Finnish teacher, they moved well beyond the “one event” Meilak had in mind.