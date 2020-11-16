Verona high school class connects with peers from Finland through pilot program

Jason Knoll has regularly focused on giving his Verona Area High School students an understanding of the world well beyond their community’s borders.
This fall, that means connecting with peers in Finland through a pilot “Bridge the Pond” program facilitated by the European Parliament Liaison Office in Washington, D.C.
“One of the things that I have really tried to emphasize to my students over the years is that global problems require global solutions,” Knoll said.
His students and a group from Otaniemi Upper Secondary School, in Epsoo, Finland, met virtually for the first time last week for an introductory session. Over the coming four weeks, they will break into smaller groups to discuss three topics: climate change and the circular economy; how do we keep Europe and the U.S. connection after the pandemic?; and the future of learning after the pandemic.
“It provides them with, number one, different perspectives,” Knoll said. “Not just of life during the pandemic but also the fact that we’re dealing with these same issues here.”
After three weeks of those meetings, they’ll reconvene as a full group to present what they’ve learned and offer solutions. Knoll said some members of the European Parliament might attend that final meeting, and he’s hoping to get a local legislator to attend as well.
“I also want them to try to get their voices heard,” Knoll said. “This is another really good opportunity for them to say, ‘Hey we really care about this issue and here’s what we think should be done with it.’”
A representative from the liaison office reached out to Knoll last month to ask if he’d want to participate in the pilot with his students because of his past focus on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the European Union.
They asked Knoll what country he’d want to connect with, and he said Finland was an easy choice for its “top-notch education system” and “great work with the Sustainable Development Goals.”
Ryan Meilak, the senior outreach adviser in the European Parliament Liaison Office who came up with the idea for the program, said he got to know Knoll from Twitter as someone who is “very involved.” Once he connected Knoll and the Finnish teacher, they moved well beyond the “one event” Meilak had in mind.
“These guys ran off with a kickoff, now they’re meeting in committees and they set up Zoom meetings,” Meilak said. “I’m thrilled to see where this is going.”
He is looking forward to the final meeting, set for Dec. 15, when the students will present their solutions.
“This will teach students as well what it means to try to reach a compromise, try to listen to somebody else and agree on what to put in,” he said. “If we grown-ups learned how to do this more, we would be in a better position right now.”
Meilak is also optimistic about the long-term effect the program will have on the students, as it expands to other schools around the U.S. For many, the connection with someone in another country might be a “first-in-a-lifetime thing.”
“If we impress five (students), and five take this on and it remains with them for growing up … we can’t underestimate how powerful this is,” he said. “I’m just honored. It was my idea, and I feel privileged that I can use my time on it.”
