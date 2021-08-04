Verona Area School District to require masks for all in the fall

Students and staff will be required to wear masks inside of Verona Area School District buildings and on buses at the start of the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Wednesday.

Masks will be required for all regardless of vaccination status, and the district is strongly encouraging families of eligible students and staff who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as quickly as possible. Visitors to school buildings will also be required to wear masks indoors.

"The fall plan is designed to ensure that all students can return to and stay in school five days a week for in-person instruction," Verona Area Superintendent Tremayne Clardy wrote in an email to families. "We also recognize that these plans for the fall may not fully satisfy every member of our school community, but it is our hope that by following the recommendations of our national and local public health experts, we can get ahead of any possible COVID-19 variant and join together as a community to keep our students and staff safe and in school."

Clardy cited the rapid spread of the delta variant in Dane County and said the use of masks will help limit the number of students or staff who would need to quarantine, should they display symptoms or test positive for COVID.