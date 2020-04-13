Vander Meulen wins re-election to Madison School Board; Seat 6 race too close to call

"I respect that in this pandemic people risked their safety and risked their health to vote," Vander Meulen said. "When you stand on the side of labor and you stand up for our teachers and our students and our staff, you get excellent results. I'm just proud to represent them tonight."

She said Strong's "ideas were very good and I found him quite formidable" as an opponent, adding that she hopes to "possibly work with him in the future."

A disappointed Strong said over the phone Monday night that "the voters have spoken and it is what it is," while adding his congratulations to Vander Meulen. He cited the starting, stopping and restarting of his campaign due to a health issue in January along with the COVID-19 pandemic as challenges for his campaign, limiting his opportunities to canvass.

He said he still believes each of the comprehensive high schools should have a school resource officer and he hopes to see how he can help lower the disparities in out-of-school suspensions for black students, an issue he talked about often during his campaign.

"I'm going to continue my efforts with that and see what I can do to help to reduce those disparities and just make sure that all of our kids are getting a good, quality education," he said.