Vander Meulen wins re-election to Madison School Board; Seat 6 race too close to call

This story will be updated.
Nicki Vander Meulen won her contested School Board election, according to results released Monday, while the other contested race remained too close to call as of 9:30 p.m.
Vander Meulen, the Seat 7 incumbent, defeated Wayne Strong, making his third bid for the board. The Seat 6 race between Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt was within 100 votes with about 50% of precincts reporting.
The winners will be sworn in at the board's April 27 meeting.
As of 9:30 p.m., Vander Meulen had 23,206 votes to Strong's 14,348, with about 50% of precincts reporting.
Vander Meulen has served one term in Seat 7 so far, and said throughout the campaign she wanted to continue to be a "voice for the voiceless." Vander Meulen is one of the first School Board members in the country with autism.
She said Monday she was "really excited" to look at the results during a phone call immediately after a School Board closed session meeting. Calling it the "absolute strangest campaign," given the ongoing pandemic, she thanked the voters and is excited to have another three years to "give a voice to people who are truly marginalized."
"I respect that in this pandemic people risked their safety and risked their health to vote," Vander Meulen said. "When you stand on the side of labor and you stand up for our teachers and our students and our staff, you get excellent results. I'm just proud to represent them tonight."
She said Strong's "ideas were very good and I found him quite formidable" as an opponent, adding that she hopes to "possibly work with him in the future."
A disappointed Strong said over the phone Monday night that "the voters have spoken and it is what it is," while adding his congratulations to Vander Meulen. He cited the starting, stopping and restarting of his campaign due to a health issue in January along with the COVID-19 pandemic as challenges for his campaign, limiting his opportunities to canvass.
He said he still believes each of the comprehensive high schools should have a school resource officer and he hopes to see how he can help lower the disparities in out-of-school suspensions for black students, an issue he talked about often during his campaign.
"I'm going to continue my efforts with that and see what I can do to help to reduce those disparities and just make sure that all of our kids are getting a good, quality education," he said.
Savion Castro, who was appointed to the board last summer after Mary Burke resigned from Seat 2, won an uncontested race for a one-year term.
Seat 6 race
The Seat 6 race initially featured three candidates, but was trimmed to two in the February primary election. Gomez Schmidt and Pearson were the remaining candidates to succeed Kate Toews, who did not run for re-election.
Pearson had focused her campaign on outreach and regularly pointed to her family's history in Madison as one that would be important on the board. Her mother, she and now her children have all gone through the Madison Metropolitan School District.
“I come to this office and this campaign informed as a parent in recent years but also as a student in past years,” she told the Cap Times in February. “My investment in our community means a lot to me. My community, my teachers, the people around me were definitely instrumental in me being where I am now to be able to actually run for School Board.”
Gomez Schmidt has been involved for years in advocating in MMSD, especially for advanced learners following a civil rights complaint earlier this decade. The Minneapolis native talked throughout the campaign about how important that understanding of the district could be as a board member, including on issues of transparency.
“As a School Board member, I have to make sure that the information that the School Board is receiving is accurate and it’s timely so that decisions can be made off of that information,” she told the Cap Times in February. “Trust is built when people feel like they’re getting accurate information from the district and they’re getting information in a timely way.”
