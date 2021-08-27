Vaccine requirements for teachers, staff recommended by Madison School District

The Madison School Board is expected to take up the resolution, during a special meeting on Monday, which will call for the administration to present a vaccine requirement plan to the board's Operations Work Group by Sept. 20. The board will then vote on the plan during its Sept. 27 meeting.

Three of the district's seven board members — Nicki Vander Meulen, Savion Castro and Maia Pearson — have expressed support for the resolution so far. The others have not stated a position either way.

Teachers overwhelmingly back the idea, with 85.5% of those surveyed in favor of requiring vaccinations, according to a survey conducted by MTI. One in 10 said they still want to learn more about a possible vaccine requirement, while 4.5% said they did not support it.

"I think that 10% can easily be moved to the 85.5%, should the resolution pass," MTI president Michael Jones said. "From the staff side, we see vaccinations as an extremely important part of making sure our kids and families and staff are safe, and everyone's safe in the building, but it's not the only (mitigation effort available), it goes hand in hand with masking, it goes hand in hand with making sure we're enforcing and following all of the guidelines our public health experts are advising us to follow."