Vaccine requirements for teachers, staff recommended by Madison School District administration

Madison School Superintendent Carlton Jenkins threw his support behind a vaccine requirement for teachers and staff Friday in an effort to keep students safe as the more transmissible delta variant of the COVID-19 virus wreaks havoc in schools across the country.
"We want to do everything we can first of all to make sure that out children are safe, our staff is safe and that we're being responsible to our community," Jenkins said. "I am recommending that we move forward with a mandate for vaccination... I don't do this lightly."
Jenkins said his position on the requirement developed through a collaborative effort and discussions between the district, local health experts and local teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., and after watching discussions on vaccination requirements for staff roll out in school districts across the country.
"We're going to work together on the plan so we can do it, as we have in the past, in the best interest of all of our students our staff and our community," he said.
Jenkins' announcement comes as the state’s second-largest school district prepares to welcome students back to classrooms next Thursday and after the district announced an online option, with a limited number of spots, for families who would prefer to keep their children at home due to the pandemic.
The Madison School Board is expected to take up the proposal in a discussion during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.
Teachers overwhelmingly back the idea, with 85.5% of those surveyed in favor of requiring vaccinations, according to a survey conducted by MTI. Ten percent said they still want to learn more about a possible vaccine requirement, while 4.5% said they did not support it.
"I think that 10% can easily be moved to the 85.5%, should the resolution pass, as we're working together on making sure there are protections and a humane program that will respect privacy," Jones said. "From the staff side, we see vaccinations as an extremely important part of making sure our kids and families and staff are safe, and everyone's safe in the building, but it's not the only (mitigation effort used), it goes hand in hand with masking, it goes hand in hand with making sure we're enforcing and following all of the guidelines our public health experts are advising us to follow."
The district had been reluctant to consider the move until the Pfizer vaccine received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. That approval “certainly helped” move the discussion forward, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
Milwaukee Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, recently announced it is fast-tracking consideration of vaccine requirements for teachers and staff after 100 students and teachers tested positive for the virus in seven days. Roughly a quarter of that district's students began their semester on Aug. 16 and, in the first week, 42 students and 14 staff tested positive, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. As of Thursday, 101 students and staff reported testing positive.