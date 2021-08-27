Vaccine requirements for teachers, staff recommended by Madison School District administration

The Madison School Board is expected to take up the proposal in a discussion during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

Teachers overwhelmingly back the idea, with 85.5% of those surveyed in favor of requiring vaccinations, according to a survey conducted by MTI. Ten percent said they still want to learn more about a possible vaccine requirement, while 4.5% said they did not support it.

"I think that 10% can easily be moved to the 85.5%, should the resolution pass, as we're working together on making sure there are protections and a humane program that will respect privacy," Jones said. "From the staff side, we see vaccinations as an extremely important part of making sure our kids and families and staff are safe, and everyone's safe in the building, but it's not the only (mitigation effort used), it goes hand in hand with masking, it goes hand in hand with making sure we're enforcing and following all of the guidelines our public health experts are advising us to follow."

The district had been reluctant to consider the move until the Pfizer vaccine received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. That approval “certainly helped” move the discussion forward, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.