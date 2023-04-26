Madison School District staff still will be required to have the initial COVID-19 vaccinations after the School Board voted 4-3 to keep a mandate put in place at the height of the pandemic.

The board also voted late Monday to change health insurance providers after a dispute with the current provider over a rate increase.

The district first implemented its vaccine mandate in September 2021 as teachers and students began returning to in-person learning. It requires all staff to have the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine — which is either the first two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But the policy has not been updated to include any of the boosters that have been introduced and administered in the nearly two years since.

District officials and medical professionals said the mandate is “out of date” as the pandemic moves into a new stage, where community immunity has increased and vaccine protocols have shifted.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration moved to simplify the vaccine process, and anyone who has not yet been vaccinated will now get an updated bivalent shot instead of the original vaccine doses, as new strains of the virus continue to develop. That means that the district’s mandate now requires some shots that are no longer available to someone who may be unvaccinated.

“How it is written, our staff wouldn’t even be able to get two-thirds of the vaccines we’re requiring,” head nurse Kari Stampfli said.

Dr. Greg DeMuri, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at UW Health, also spoke in favor of eliminating the mandate, saying that “almost the entire population has some form of immunity to COVID, whether it’s the vaccine or natural infection.” The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are now “very, very low,” he said, adding that complications are “very rare.”

State and federal support also is waning, and eliminating the mandate could possibly attract new employees as the district struggles with a staffing shortage, district officials have said.

Board vote

School Board members, however, had mixed feelings about eliminating the mandate, largely because of concerns for immunocompromised students and staff. Eliminating the mandate failed on a split vote of 4-3. Board members Laura Simkin, Ali Muldrow, Blair Mosner Feltham and Nicki Vander Meulen voted against eliminating the mandate. Nichelle Nichols, Maia Pearson and Savion Castro voted to eliminate it.

“I believe that it is our responsibility as a society and as people who are creating policy for our community and our children to do everything we can to keep our community safe and healthy,” Simkin said. “And I believe that the vaccine is not too much to ask in order to allow those who are most vulnerable to be a little safer in our schools.”

In addition to helping staff access the vaccine, the district also requires anyone with an exemption to be frequently tested, which the district will no longer be able to provide after state and federal support expire at the end of this month.

“The testing component is probably the most dubious, medically, in terms of its ability to really prevent anybody who’s infected from coming on-site,” DeMuri said, saying “surveillance” testing isn’t as helpful as it was once thought.

The cost of continuing the mandate isn’t clear. The district isn’t able to store the vaccines on-site, and employees would need to get their doses elsewhere. The district estimated it would cost about $110 to $130 for each dose of the vaccine, with an administration fee of about $25 to $40, and that insurance coverage varies.

Staff also would need to access testing off-site, which can cost between $125 and $250 for a laboratory PCR test, the district said, or about $20 a box for two at-home, rapid antigen tests.

“For me, when I think of it being a mandate without having the adequate resources, that makes me feel a little uneasy,” Nichols, the board president, said.

Health insurance changes

District employees also will change health insurance providers beginning July 1. The board voted unanimously to switch due to a dispute over rate hikes, but were concerned about how district administration informed employees about it.

The district alerted staff last week that its health insurance rates would increase by more than 16% beginning in July, after a 2020 agreement with Group Health Cooperative expires.

Director of Benefits Brad Wedan said the district was alerted to the issue in February and that GHC wasn’t willing to work with the district to lower the rate or update the agreement. Around March, the district then started conversations with Quartz.

Employees weren’t alerted until last Friday, though, when a mass letter went out to tell them the board would vote on it on Monday. A copy of that letter attached to the board’s online agenda shows it was intended to be sent out at the same time as the board’s agenda.

Board members questioned why the issue wasn’t raised sooner.

“No offense to my district, but finding out that the district knew before the board and that it was waited on is something that really shook my trust,” Vander Meulen said.

Madison Teachers Inc. President Mike Jones said in a statement that the teachers union was disappointed with both GHC and the district administration.

“The lack of transparency and communication is indicative of the concerns that both staff and the greater MMSD community have raised with administration,” Jones said.

The school district’s attorney, Sherry Terrell-Web, said “it is not a practice to bring a problem to the board without a solution,” and that negotiations were still ongoing at the time. She said Quartz has been preparing to provide coverage starting July 1, knowing it was uncertain how the board would vote Monday, so that it would be a smooth transition.

Quartz will cover formulary drugs the same way GHC would, and there will be no rate increase for employees for the 2023-24 school year, but the district’s cost will increase 13.1% starting July 1.

