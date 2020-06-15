UW System offers guidelines for in-person instruction for fall semester
UW System offers guidelines for in-person instruction for fall semester

University of Wisconsin System officials are offering campuses guidelines for reopening this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system released the guidelines Sunday. The recommendations include putting classes of more than 50 students online, having a plan if COVID-19 cases spike, re-evaluating dorm and dining operations, using masks, and keeping students that share classes together in the dorms.

Rob Cramer, system vice president for administration, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the recommendations are intentionally broad so individual chancellors can make their own decisions about how to handle reopening.

Most UW campuses have announced plans to reopen this fall. Some schools say dorms will be open and be allowed to fill to capacity. Schools also are creating isolation areas where sick students would be quarantined but could still access their courses online and have food delivered to them. Mask requirements will vary from campus to campus. UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields told the Journal Sentinel that students who won’t wear masks may not be allowed to attend his university.

UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee, the state’s two largest universities, have yet to announce any reopening plans. A UW-Madison spokesman said the school may release something by next week.

State health officials reported 275 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Sunday. The state has now seen 22,758 cases and 692 deaths. Around 16,500 people, or 73% of cases, have recovered.

