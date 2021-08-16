UPDATED: What are Madison-area school district mask policies for fall 2021?

Mount Horeb School District: Students in grades 4K-6 are required to wear masks indoors. Vaccinated staff for these grades must “model as appropriate” inside classrooms and wear masks in common spaces, while unvaccinated staff must wear a mask at all times. For grades 7-12, vaccinated students and staff are “encouraged to wear masks in the classroom” and must wear them in common spaces, while unvaccinated staff and students shall wear a mask at all times. All students and staff are required to wear a mask while on buses.