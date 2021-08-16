UPDATED: What are Madison-area school district mask policies for fall 2021?

School districts in the Madison area are announcing their safety protocols for fall as the 2021-22 school year approaches.
Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that everyone inside of school buildings wear a mask — regardless of vaccination status — as the Delta variant causes a new wave of concern.
Experts have stressed, however, that ensuring five-day-a-week, in-person instruction should be the priority, even if that means making exceptions to mitigation techniques like physical distancing.
If students and staff are masked, they will not be required to quarantine even if they come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, according to PHMDC guidance.
Those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, a key point from parents and experts recommending universal masking policies.
It has proven to be a divisive issue in some districts, however, with parents speaking against mandates at school board meetings and 42 pages of public comments to the Waunakee Community School District's Medical Advisory Ad Hoc Committee earlier this week split between support and opposition.
Below is a summary of district safety precautions that have been announced, updated on Aug. 16.
Madison Metropolitan School District: The first Dane County district to announce its protocols for fall, MMSD will require everyone to wear a mask while indoors and on a bus. No masks will be required while outdoors.
Verona Area School District: VASD announced Aug. 4 that it would require masks while indoors and on buses.
Mount Horeb School District: Students in grades 4K-6 are required to wear masks indoors. Vaccinated staff for these grades must “model as appropriate” inside classrooms and wear masks in common spaces, while unvaccinated staff must wear a mask at all times. For grades 7-12, vaccinated students and staff are “encouraged to wear masks in the classroom” and must wear them in common spaces, while unvaccinated staff and students shall wear a mask at all times. All students and staff are required to wear a mask while on buses.
Middleton Cross Plains Area School District: All students and staff will be required to wear a mask while indoors and on transportation, according to a presentation superintendent Dana Monogue shared at Aug. 9 School Board meeting.
Oregon School District: Masks are required indoors and on buses for all students and staff.
Stoughton Area School District: Students and staff will be required to wear masks while indoors and on buses.
Waunakee Community School District: Masks required for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. They are also required on buses and for co-curricular activities taking place inside school buildings.
McFarland School District: Students and staff are required to wear masks indoors and on buses after the School Board approved the protocols at an Aug. 9 special meeting.
Monona Grove School District: Students and staff required to wear masks while indoors and on buses.
DeForest Area School District: Students and staff are required to wear masks while indoors and on buses.
Sun Prairie Area School District: The district will require masks for all students and staff, according to a presentation at the Aug. 9 School Board meeting.
