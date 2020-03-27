UPDATED: Recipients of $425K of COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund announced

Editor’s note: The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about COVID-19 so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives. Find a form at the bottom of this article to submit questions of your own.
Thirty-nine local organizations received funds from the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund in its initial round of grants.
Members of the grant committee, which evaluated applications from 79 organizations, announced the recipients in a Facebook Live press conference Friday morning.
The fund raised more than $1.3 million from community donations in just over a week, with the initial $425,000 in awards going to programming focused on immediate needs in one of five areas: medical, food, housing, transportation and financial assistance.
“I’m inspired to see as a physician that people are coming together, that they are trying to help in any way possible,” said Dr. Nestor Rodriguez, one of the committee members. “We wanted to be intentional in addressing the needs caused or impacted by the COVID virus.”
Organizations receiving funding include $25,000 for the Latinx Consortium for Action, $20,000 for the Hawthorne Area Relief Fund, $20,000 for Nehemiah and $17,000 for Porchlight, Inc.
Separately, the Latinx Consortium for Action (LCA) announced its Emergency Relief Fund that specifically focuses on the needs of the Latinx community.
The $25,000 from the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund is included in the $235,000 LCA has raised so far. The fund is designed to provide emergency relief for undocumented Latinx workers and small immigrant-owned businesses.
“While we applaud Dane County efforts to provide an emergency response in light of COVID-19 we know that the Latinx community in Dane County is marginalized due to the national anti-immigrant sentiments, the burden of public charge legislation poised to deny citizenship status to immigrants who use public benefits, and a lack of access to a drivers’ licenses. This has resulted in less trust and engagement between the Latinx community and formal systems of support.
"With the creation of the Latinx Consortium for Action Emergency Relief Fund we stand together leveraging our collective trust, knowledge and understanding to help this community navigate the current crisis. The fund stands ready to complement and advance other fundraising efforts related to COVID-19," the group said.
The United Way of Dane County will award the remaining $875,000 of the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund with a focus on longer-term responses to the pandemic that has shut down businesses and led to a nationwide record in unemployment filings.
Rodriguez was joined in the announcement by Boys and Girls Club of Dane County COO Sarah Ghee and Kids Forward community outreach and engagement coordinator Corinda Rainey-Moore. They touted the community for donating the money and thanked the applicants, lamenting that not all of the requests were able to be met.
“The need was $2.6 million,” Ghee said. “Unfortunately we don’t have that much.”
The funding will be dispersed to the organizations over time, with 40% up front, 30% in 30 days and 30% upon receipt of an impact report showing the funds went to what the grant applications said they would.
Ghee said factors in selecting the organizations included funding “various racial and ethnic groups,” ensuring they covered a broad geographic range and were focused on immediate turnaround issues. Some of the applications “were very long term,” she said, and the committee plans to recommend those groups to the United Way for its funding round.
Some donations were also earmarked for specific groups, Rodriguez said, and the committee had to honor those requests.
The application for the United Way funding opened Friday, with applications due April 3. Agencies will be notified of the funding April 20, with the grant information posted online that same day, according to the United Way’s timeline.
Rainey-Moore said they wanted to make sure they looked at “grassroots organizations” in addition to larger groups, but said “it wasn’t an easy process” and the group spent hours making its decisions.
“For this organization to have raised this amount of money in such a short time and then to be able to turn it around so we can start giving it out immediately is commendable,” she said. “Typically you don’t see a process go this fast.”
Rodriguez called the effort “no small feat,” and reiterated the group’s gratitude to the community for supporting its neighbors.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he said. “It’s impressive to see outside of the hospital everyone coming together and doing the work.”
The full list of recipients announced Friday is:
- Basic Needs Fund by AKA: $5,000
- Grandparents Raising Their Children’s Children: $2,500
- Greater Madison Resource Center: $15,000
- United Way of Walworth County: $15,000
- Latino Consortium for Action: $25,000
- End Time Ministries International: $1,500
- Little John’s: $2,500
- Lighthouse Church Madison, Inc.: $10,000
- Mt. Zion Baptist Church: $10,000
- NPC and FEED Kitchens: $20,000
- Bayview Foundation: $10,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County: $10,000
- Center for Educational Opportunities -- UW-Madison: $10,000
- Colonial Club, Inc.: $5,000
- DAIS: $17,000
- Deerfield Community Center and Food Pantry: $4,000
- Foster of Dane Co.: $10,000
- Freedom, Inc.: $10,000
- Independent Living Evening Meals on Wheels: $10,000
- Goodman Community Center: $5,000
- Luke House Community Meal Program: $10,000
- Lussier Community Education Center: $5,000
- Madison Alliance for Black Economic Empowerment: $5,000
- Madison Area Technical College Foundation: $6,000
- Relief Fund for Hawthorne Area: $20,000
- Nehemiah Community Development Corp: $20,000
- Outreach Inc.: $10,000
- Porchlight Inc.: $17,000
- Project Home Inc.: $15,000
- Rape Crisis Center: $4,500
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin: $5,000
- Southeast Asian Healing Center: $10,000
- Sunshine Place Inc.: $15,000
- The Hmong Institute: $10,000
- Today Not Tomorrow Inc.: $18,000
- Urban Triage, Inc.: $17,000
- Vera Court Neighborhood Inc.: $20,000
- YMCA of Dane County: $10,000
- YWCA of Madison: $10,000
Nicholas Garton contributed to this report.
