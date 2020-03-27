UPDATED: Recipients of $425K of COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund announced

The United Way of Dane County will award the remaining $875,000 of the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund with a focus on longer-term responses to the pandemic that has shut down businesses and led to a nationwide record in unemployment filings.

Rodriguez was joined in the announcement by Boys and Girls Club of Dane County COO Sarah Ghee and Kids Forward community outreach and engagement coordinator Corinda Rainey-Moore. They touted the community for donating the money and thanked the applicants, lamenting that not all of the requests were able to be met.

“The need was $2.6 million,” Ghee said. “Unfortunately we don’t have that much.”

The funding will be dispersed to the organizations over time, with 40% up front, 30% in 30 days and 30% upon receipt of an impact report showing the funds went to what the grant applications said they would.