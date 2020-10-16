Updated: MMSD will remain all virtual through Jan. 22, 2021

Shameka Harper, who has children in 10th, ninth and second grade, said the first quarter has "had its ups and downs," but she was not surprised about Friday's announcement given the increasing numbers and importance of safety.

“My honest reaction was like, ‘Duh. You didn’t even have to send the email,’" she said. "They could’ve saved the strokes on the keyboard.”

She added that she's sad for her children missing out on the social aspect of school, especially for her high school freshman who had been excited about homecoming and football games. But overall, she's happy with their learning given how the pandemic has seen a resurgence in Wisconsin.

"For (my high schoolers), the biggest challenge is to keep them motivated," she said. "It’s easy for them to just jump on the computer, stay in their pajamas all day and not want to do anything that they normally would if they were going to school.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.