Updated: MMSD will remain all virtual through Jan. 22, 2021

The Madison Metropolitan School District will stick with virtual learning for the remainder of this calendar year.
Officials announced Friday the continuation of virtual learning for the second quarter, with a hope to make some adjustments to the learning model "as a result of weeks of analysis, planning, teacher input and student-family feedback."
"This was an agonizing decision for all of us," superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a news release announcing the decision. "It is always our preference to have students in school buildings, learning face-to-face and engaging with teachers and staff. However, at the heart of this decision was our ultimate responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who enters our buildings each day."
With the exception of a couple hundred students with disabilities who have been brought back into buildings for limited in-person learning and those enrolled in the MSCR Cares day care program, it means MMSD students will go 75% of a calendar year without entering their school building.
Schools initially closed in March amid the growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. They remained closed for the school year, and summer school was also online.
Over the summer, officials planned for three potential types of instruction: all in-person, all virtual or a hybrid model. But toward the end of July, district leaders announced the year would begin virtually as case counts began to rise.
The plan was to reassess by quarter, with an announcement coming two to three weeks before the quarter ends — in this case, Oct. 31. The district acknowledged the "outsized impact" of virtual learning on students with disabilities, English learners, students transitioning into sixth and ninth grades and younger students in grades 4K-2.
"We are continuing to fine-tune our virtual learning approach, and MMSD's planning team is committed in their work to listen, learn and improve the learning experience for these and all students," Jenkins said in the release.
Kevin Myers, whose son started kindergarten at Van Hise Elementary School this year and attends a day care program run by the Wisconsin Youth Academy, wrote to the Cap Times that he was “not surprised” by the news, but “very disappointed” nonetheless.
“I knew when cases and deaths started to rise in the state, my son will likely not get to experience in-person kindergarten at all this year,” Myers wrote. “It makes me really sad for him and the rest of the kids that would benefit in countless ways from in-person school. I just hope this can be somewhat of a wake-up call for everyone in the state to take this pandemic seriously and take actions to slow the spread of the virus.”
Most public schools in Dane County remain entirely virtual, though some have brought back lower grades in-person. Some parent groups, however, have pushed their School Boards to begin in-person instruction.
Those efforts follow a movement by some private and parochial school parents and leaders against a Public Health Madison & Dane County emergency order that forbid in-person instruction for grades 3-12. Schools, parents and membership groups sued following that late-August order and while the case is still being argued, the state Supreme Court put a hold on the order, allowing schools to return in-person.
Those schools still have to follow guidelines set out for PHMDC for safety, including mask requirements and social distancing.
Changes coming
The district announced a range of adjustments for students and staff that officials hope will improve the learning experience and relieve some stress.
Changes for the second quarter include creating a universal lunch and recess schedule for elementary, scheduling math and literacy at times of the day that offer the strongest environment for instruction and starting "specials" like phy ed and music in the afternoons with flexibility to use some of the time for additional math and literacy support for students.
The district will also create time for more student dialogue in middle and high school, while "providing a more clear definition of synchronous and asynchronous lessons" for elementary students, including eliminating new asynchronous lessons on Wednesdays.
All teachers will have revised attendance practices, while elementary teachers will no longer have to record lessons for student absences, as reteaching will instead occur on Wednesdays. High school teachers will received standardized expectations for the number of instructional minutes, defining a range for teachers.
Shameka Harper, who has children in 10th, ninth and second grade, said the first quarter has "had its ups and downs," but she was not surprised about Friday's announcement given the increasing numbers and importance of safety.
“My honest reaction was like, ‘Duh. You didn’t even have to send the email,’" she said. "They could’ve saved the strokes on the keyboard.”
She added that she's sad for her children missing out on the social aspect of school, especially for her high school freshman who had been excited about homecoming and football games. But overall, she's happy with their learning given how the pandemic has seen a resurgence in Wisconsin.
"For (my high schoolers), the biggest challenge is to keep them motivated," she said. "It’s easy for them to just jump on the computer, stay in their pajamas all day and not want to do anything that they normally would if they were going to school.”
