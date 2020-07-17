Updated: Madison School District will begin year with all-virtual instruction

The teacher, who had initially like the idea of the hybrid model but decided she supported virtual learning to begin the year instead, was still on the phone when the decision was announced. After the reporter informed her, and as her phone began to buzz with messages from her colleagues, she expressed relief.

"I have to go lay on the floor, I just need to breathe and think about this," she said. "I'm relieved, holy cow. There's so many things I was worried about."

Jennifer Rosen Heinz, who has a child entering sixth-grade and another entering sophomore year, said earlier this week she hoped for a decision soon. And she hoped that decision would be to begin the year virtually.

“Let’s go ahead and take away some of the insecurity about what’s going to happen and make a friggin’ decision,” she said over the phone Wednesday. “People are going to be mad no matter what.

“I feel like there are no good answers, but I do believe that this is a time to have somebody show leadership.”

In an email Friday after the decision was announced, she wrote that she was “very relieved.”