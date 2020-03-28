UPDATED: Madison School District takes back child care requirement, still asks staff to ‘plan ahead’

“The educators and staff represented by MTI stand with our community as we adapt to the rapidly changing conditions caused by the pandemic,” he wrote. “Over the coming weeks, our members will be working to develop plans, systems, and structures to support the students and families who rely on our public schools. They will do this while balancing their own personal concerns with the high standards that they have as educational professionals.”

LeMonds wrote that the district would offer guidance to teacher teams on how they can collaborate to support one another during the "online school day." Options available to staff include having child care in the home, flexible hours, collaboration with teacher teams and working with principals and human resources to address specific concerns, he said.

"Our team has been working through the best ways to meet the needs of all teaching and non-teaching staff in our district who continue to be compensated for their work," he wrote. "We continue to put students at the center and are focused on serving them in the best way we can during this time."