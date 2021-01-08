Updated: Madison School District remains virtual for third quarter

The bill is not expected to pass the Senate, but illustrates the desire of some conservatives to get students back in school. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the open enrollment changes in the bill would allow parents in virtual districts to provide "their children with the opportunity at in-person learning."

In Madison, the decision has been left to the superintendent rather than a school board vote throughout the process. MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email earlier this week that the board "will not vote unless there are board decisions that need to be made around policies and budget."

“This is an executive level decision, and when it was decided to close schools it was under the authority of the superintendent in close consultation with the board of education,” LeMonds wrote. “The board did not vote at that time. As was when we first closed schools last March, the Superintendent will make a recommendation to the board based on his experience and the expertise of his staff.”

In other area districts like Middleton-Cross Plains, the board has voted multiple times on plans to return for in-person learning. In the Verona Area School District, the board approved a phase-in plan in the summer and now the administration is implementing that plan, requiring no further votes by the board.

