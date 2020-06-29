Updated: Madison School Board votes unanimously to end police in schools contract

"That is the solution to making schools safe and equitable, that is the solution to dealing with conflict between young people, that is the solution to so many of the social issues the school district is worried about," Gomez said.

“It’s so important that we celebrate this victory, we celebrate movement, we celebrate Freedom Inc. and the Freedom Youth Squad, we celebrate all the community members and folks that have been down with us since the beginning, and even folks that jumped on the bandwagon later on — this is a bandwagon that you are more than welcome to join," Gomez added. "And there’s still work to be done in terms of figuring out how to make schools safe and equitable for Black youth and youth of color.”

Board votes unanimously

While some board members expressed more reservation than others, all of them voted to end the contract.

That included two who voted in favor of the contract last year in Carusi and Reyes.

Reyes, who praised the officers within the Madison Police Department during the meeting, said she "had to put aside my own personal and professional views about police in schools to reflect on the many voices that have advocated for change."