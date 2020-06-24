Updated: City, school leaders agree to end SRO program, mayor says; School Board will vote Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison School Board will vote Monday on continuing or ending early its contract with the Madison Police Department to have officers stationed in its four comprehensive high schools.

Based on public statements from board members this spring and previous votes, it's likely the board will vote to end the contract early. They'll do so with support from the city, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Wednesday afternoon.

Board president Gloria Reyes announced the planned vote in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The board will meet in a special session at 4 p.m.

“The safety and wellbeing of every student that walks through our doors each day is a tremendous responsibility,” Reyes said in a statement. “As leaders in education, we recognize that now is the time to intensify our commitment to dismantling systemic racism by addressing inequities that only serve as mechanisms of division, and this decision is a significant step.”

In a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon, Rhodes-Conway announced that city and school district leaders had agreed to end the SRO program. A resolution will be introduced tomorrow to terminate the contract before the beginning of the next school year, she said.

