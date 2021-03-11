Updated: All grades in Madison public schools will have in-person option before May

MTI president Andy Waity said in a statement that the union's leadership and staff have "participated in meetings with administration and health experts," where they were able to ask questions and "address concerns that our members who are working directly with students and families have raised.

"We heard the medical experts and their guidance and saw it incorporated into MMSD’s Phased Reentry Plan," Waity said. "The key to this work are the mitigation strategies and how these are enforced. Mutual accountability is critical as we keep the focus on the health and safety of all students, staff members and our community."

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and other administrators will take part in a Facebook Live discussion Thursday night at 6 p.m. to discuss the reopening plan.

Instructional model

While students in grades K-5 will be in-person four days a week, middle and high school students will have a hybrid schedule.